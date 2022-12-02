Neguse elected to fifth highest position in Democratic U.S. House leadership

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado shakes hands with former President Barack Obama during the recent COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (Courtesy of Rep. Joe Neguse)

Members of the House Democratic Caucus this week elected Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse to serve as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, the fifth highest elected role in House Democratic leadership.

The position makes Neguse the most senior member from Colorado in House leadership in 85 years, according to a news release from his office. Neguse, who lives in Lafayette, represents Vail and most of surrounding Eagle County in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder and Fort Collins.

Neguse said in a statement that he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as chair and that he looks forward to working with the entire caucus to “put people over politics and deliver real results for the American people.”

“The task ahead for our Caucus, and indeed, for our country, is a momentous one,” Neguse said. “But while we know the next Congress will bring new challenges, I remain more hopeful than ever in House Democrats’ ability to build a more hopeful future for our country, and I’m excited about the opportunity to communicate our work towards that end – and why it matters – to the American people.”

Neguse served as a co-chair of the same committee during the 117th Congress alongside Pennsylvania’s Rep. Matt Cartwright, Michigan’s Rep. Debbie Dinged and California’s Rep. Ted Lieu.

