Neguse announces nearly $2.7 million to help put better, cleaner buses on the roads in Colorado

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes most of Eagle County, recently issued the following press release on new federal funds for new, clean, American-built buses in the district:

U.S. Rep. Neguse

Congressman Joe Neguse announced that communities in Colorado would benefit from nearly $2.7 million in grant funding administered by the Department of Transportation. This investment will be used to put American-built buses on roads across the state and improve transit services.

“I am proud to announce nearly $2.7 million in grant funding made possible by the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be coming to Colorado. These grants will improve transit in not only our district but across our state, providing more reliable and accessible public transportation for everyone in our community while protecting our environment,” said Congressman Neguse.

The projects in Colorado’s Second District include the following:

$1,145,951 for the Town of Winter Park – This funding will be allocated from the Low or No Emission Buses Program, to install the first electric bus and charging infrastructure.

– This funding will be allocated from the Low or No Emission Buses Program, to install the first electric bus and charging infrastructure. $1,506,618 for the Colorado Department of Transportation – This funding will be used to invest in the ECO Transit Vehicle Storage Facility Electrification Project, benefiting communities across Colorado’s 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts.

“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”

The FTA’s FY23 Low- and No-Emission vehicle program and Bus Facilities programs will support more than 1,700 projects across 46 states. These competitive grants were funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed into law in 2021. Congressman Neguse has been a staunch advocate for the Low or No Emission vehicle program. As part of the FY23 budget, Congressman Neguse advocated for and secured $50 million for the Low or No-Emission Vehicle program, building on the funding he delivered for Colorado in previous years.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted in November 2021, significantly increased funding for the Low- and No-Emission Bus and Bus Facilities programs. Congressman Neguse played a crucial role in the swift passage and enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a transformative piece of legislation that not only rebuilds America’s roads and bridges but works to invest in the economy and ensure communities can compete in the 21st Century.