MyPillow election denier Lindell targets Colorado clerk and recorders, including Eagle County

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, left, stands alongside convicted former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters at a 2022 event in Denver (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline).

Conspiracy theorists and 2020 election deniers, led by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, continue to target Colorado’s gold-standard elections, including right here in Eagle County.

According to the Colorado Times Recorder, Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy group, called the Election Crime Bureau (ECB), sent a form email to county clerks in Colorado and around the nation seeking information on their county’s election security measures.

“Yes, we did receive this email, but our team and the Eagle County IT team quickly recognized it as spam,” Eagle County Clerk & Recorder Regina O’Brien told RealVail.com in an email on Friday. “No links in the email were clicked.”

Here’s more on the attempted scam from the Colorado Times Recorder:

“Across Colorado, county clerks are preparing for the first presidential election since former President Donald Trump denied the results of his 2020 loss. The conspiracy theories he and his supporters promoted ultimately led not only to the attack on our country’s Capitol, but to localized threats of violence against election officials nationwide as well as here in Colorado.

“One of the most prominent election fraud conspiracy theorists is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who, after his attempt to convince Trump to consider retaining power via martial law failed, decided to fund a group of Colorado election deniers to launch a national version of their state-based conspiracy club.

“Early this month, Rolling Stone reported that Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy group, dubbed the Election Crime Bureau (ECB), sent a form email to county clerks in Georgia. The email asked clerks for information on their county’s election security measures and used the subject line: ‘Election Integrity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC),’ which is the name of a real federal government organization designed to help election officials conduct safe and secure elections.

“Lindell’s group sent the same email to clerks nationwide, including in Colorado. Reached via text, Lindell says that ‘many [clerks] in Colorado returned the surveys,’ but declined to provide a total number or any names. Lindell has continued to be personally active in Colorado and not just because he’s being sued for defamation by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems. Last month he gave the keynote address at the El Paso County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner.

“The Center for Election Security, which houses EI-ISAC, sent out an advisory warning to election officials across the country the same day ECB sent its email. One of the substantive questions on the ECB survey was about a security device called an Albert sensor, which detects attempts to hack into secure networks. Election conspiracists have been pushing for local officials to remove the devices, with some success in conservative counties.”

Eagle County and Colorado voting information

Ballots in Colorado will be mailed starting Oct. 11, and county clerks recommend putting them in the mail on or before Oct. 28 to arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Postmarks alone do not count.

Eagle County’s 24-hour ballot boxes, which are the most popular return method in the county, also open on Oct. 11. Vote centers open Oct. 21, and all 24-hour ballot box and vote center locations and dates are listed on the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s website.

O’Brien adds: “Also, voters who are not in Eagle County when they want to return their ballots can drop a ballot in any Colorado county clerk-controlled ballot box. As long as the ballot is in the box by 7 p.m. on Election Day, the receiving county will secure the ballot and get it to us. We do the same, obviously, for other counties.”

Asked about concerns nationally that mail delays could impact the upcoming election, which pits election-denier and former President Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, O’Brien tried to allay concerns locally.

“We work very closely with our local postmasters and regional [United State Postal Service] contacts,” O’Brien wrote. “We have open lines of communication throughout the ballot mailing and delivery process so our postmasters know exactly when Eagle County ballots drop. Furthermore, if a voter brings a delivery issue to our attention, we work directly with the postmaster or regional contact to investigate and resolve any issues. These local relationships have been great in solving issues in real-time and for each voter.”

Again, for more information on voting locally, go to the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s website. For information on registering to vote in Colorado, go to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.