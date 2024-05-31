Multi-talented comedian Tom Papa returns to VPAC stage in Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek, Colo., May 30, 2024 – Tom Papa is headed back by popular demand to the Vilar Performing Arts (VPAC) stage. If you’ve ever experienced LA-based comedian Tom Papa, you know this hilarious human brings his own special brand of humor. He’s one of the top comedic voices in the country and has also found success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts. His 2024 tour brings all new material and is a compilation of Papa’s 20 years of experience as a stand-up comedian.

Though Papa is known for his quick wit and quirky takes on life, he’s also full of wisdom, noting that, “We are all nothing more than a collection of stories.” Many fans also catch Tom as a frequent panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me and is also a writer and performer on Live From Here — formerly, A Prairie Home Companion.

Papa’s own stories led him to the New York comedy scene, where he got his start doing standup and eventually touring with Jerry Seinfeld. A debut comedy album followed in 2005 (Calm, Cool, & Collected) and from there, Papa grew into a household name, showcasing his wide-ranging talents across a multitude of genres.

In 2020, Tom released his second book, titled after what’s become his unapologetically hopeful catchphrase – You’re Doing Great! (And Other Reasons To Stay Alive), which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas, making “Summer Must Read” lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Tom’s highly rated podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guests eating, drinking, and celebrating the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing, and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune and monthly show, Come To Papa Live.

Tom has starred in many fan-favorite films including Paper Spidersopposite Lily Taylor; The Informant opposite Matt Damon; Analyze That opposite Robert DeNiro; and The Haunted World of El Superbeasto opposite Paul Giamatti, where Tom played the voice of El Superbeasto. He can also be seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra.

On TV, Tom hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons, and he had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine.

The comedian has had five highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix including his most recent one, What A Day!, which was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City.

In 2023, Tom released his highly anticipated third book, We’re All In This Together… So Make Some Room. The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite everyone through our stupidity. Every mistake has already been made, and this should bring us great comfort as we join together in our fight for survival, or at least in our attempt to get through the day.

Papa is part of a full summer lineup that includes comedian Colin Jost (Aug. 23) and music legends like Tanya Tucker (July 5), Joss Stone (August 13), and George Thorogood (August 28) among others. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.