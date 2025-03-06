Mountains of Music lineup announced for the 2025 GoPro Mountain Games in Vail

The Vail Valley Foundation on Wednesday issued the following press release on the 2025 Mountains of Music concert lineup at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater June 5-7 to complement the annual GoPro Mountain Games:

The Vail Valley Foundation has announced the full lineup for the 2025 Mountains of Music concert series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater June 5-7. Three nights of world-class performances will complement the daytime competitions and activities at the annual GoPro Mountain Games, turning the event into a true day-to-night festival.

The GoPro Mountain Games bring together thousands of competitors and over 90,000 spectators to Vail each summer for a four-day celebration of athletes, art, music and mountains.

The 2025 Mountains of Music concert series begins Thursday, June 5, with Grammy-nominated Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on their “Might Not Make It Home” tour and local favorites Bonfire Dub opening the evening. On Friday, June 6, bluegrass sensation Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway co-headlines with the soulful The California Honeydrops, with Band of Gringos kicking off the evening. Saturday, June 7 features legendary reggae pioneers Steel Pulse and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Mike Posner, with The Original Wailers opening the show.

“Mountains of Music continues to grow in popularity every year, and we’re thrilled to present this incredible lineup that will offer something for every kind of music taste,” said Event Director Dave Dressman. “This year’s performers include some of the most dynamic and accomplished musicians in their respective genres. We can’t wait to see them take the stage in the unparalleled setting of The Amp and alongside the electrifying energy of GoPro Mountain Games.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at mountaingames.com/music.

2025 Mountains of Music Lineup

Thursday, June 5 at 7:15 p.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with support from Bonfire Dub

Gates open at 6:00pm

Friday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and The California Honeydrops with support from Band of Gringos

Gates open at 5:30pm

Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Steel Pulse & Mike Posner with support from The Original Wailers

Gates open at 5:30pm

In addition to the Mountains of Music concert series, the GoPro Mountain Games feature free daytime music sets daily throughout Vail from Thursday through Sunday. The lineup includes a variety of highly talented local and regional bands including sets from Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue, The Damn Quails, Michael Kang & Mark Morris and many others. See the full artist lineup and additional details at mountaingames.com/music.

Registration for the 2025 GoPro Mountains Games is now open for athletic competitions across multiple disciplines, with significant prize money at stake! The GoPro Mountain Games brings together some of the world’s most renowned professional athletes, amateur athletes, influencers, brand partners, artists, musicians, and outdoor enthusiasts in one place to create an epicenter of the mountain lifestyle.

Learn more and register at mountaingames.com.