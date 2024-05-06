Mother’s Day at Makoto Vail

Makoto Vail, the new sushi restaurant in The Grand Hyatt Vail, recently issued the following press release on a special edition, pre-fixe dining experience for Mother’s Day:

On Sunday, May 12th, guests dining at Makoto Vail can enjoy a five course dinner ($95 per person) featuring renowned sushi chef Chef Makoto Okuwa’s signature dishes, which are inspired by traditional Japanese cooking combined with his own innovative style. The menu includes:

Kodai No Hana , a welcome cocktail with Tengu-No Doburoku sake, Haku Vodka, yuzu, and agave nectar

Crudo Santemore, with a choice of Salmon Truffle, Hamachi Ponzu, or Umami Kanpachi

Spicy Edamame with Szechuan

Sushi, including 5 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri, including negi toro

Koji Butter Dry Aged Steak served with smoked shishito sauce and Makoto Salad with wasabi miso dressing

Choice of dessert, such as Soft Serve Sundae with vanilla and blood peach swirl, miso caramel, caramelized pumpkin seeds, raspberry pecans; Matcha Mont Blanc with green tea chestnut ice cream and plum wine ponzu compote; and Fruit Toban Yaki with passion fruit white chocolate, almond cookie crumble, and mango sorbet

Reservations are available on Opentable.