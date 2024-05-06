Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Mother’s Day at Makoto Vail

By
May 6, 2024, 10:06 am

Makoto Vail, the new sushi restaurant in The Grand Hyatt Vail, recently issued the following press release on a special edition, pre-fixe dining experience for Mother’s Day:

On Sunday, May 12th, guests dining at Makoto Vail can enjoy a five course dinner ($95 per person) featuring renowned sushi chef Chef Makoto Okuwa’s signature dishes, which are inspired by traditional Japanese cooking combined with his own innovative style. The menu includes:

  • Kodai No Hana, a welcome cocktail with Tengu-No Doburoku sake, Haku Vodka, yuzu, and agave nectar
  • Crudo Santemore, with a choice of Salmon Truffle, Hamachi Ponzu, or Umami Kanpachi
  • Spicy Edamame with Szechuan
  • Sushi, including 5 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri, including negi toro 
  • Koji Butter Dry Aged Steak served with smoked shishito sauce and Makoto Salad with wasabi miso dressing
  • Choice of dessert, such as Soft Serve Sundae with vanilla and blood peach swirl, miso caramel, caramelized pumpkin seeds, raspberry pecans; Matcha Mont Blanc with green tea chestnut ice cream and plum wine ponzu compote; and Fruit Toban Yaki with passion fruit white chocolate, almond cookie crumble, and mango sorbet 

Reservations are available on Opentable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *