Monday, Tuesday final days to participate in Avon Special Election

Tuesday, Aug. 29, is the final day for eligible voters within the proposed Downtown Development Authority (DDA) area in the Town of Avon to vote on its formation.

On June 27, 2023, Avon Town Council approved Ordinance 23-02 referring the formation of a DDA to Tuesday’s Special Election.

All eligible voters are encouraged to participate in the election; eligible voters include residents, property owners and business lessees within the proposed DDA boundary area. Eligible voting residents in the proposed DDA boundary must be U.S. citizens. If you are a resident newly eligible to vote in this election, you will need to request a ballot by contacting the Avon Town Clerk in person at Town Hall Monday or Tuesday. If you are a landowner and/or lessee entity (for example, an LLC or corporation that are landowners or lessees), you may vote by designating a person. To do so, also be in contact with the Avon Town Clerk. All ballots must be received by or turned in Tuesday.

The Avon DDA would authorize new revenues for community housing and public infrastructure without raising existing tax rates. New revenues would occur through tax increment financing (TIF) which allows future increased property tax from new development within the proposed DDA boundary to be dedicated to the DDA. For more information, visit https://www.avon.org/DocumentCenter/View/23127/Fact-Sheet-Handout-V7?bidId=

The proposed boundary area of the Avon Downtown Development Authority would encompass the West Town Center, East Town Center and valley floor area of the Village (at Avon):