Molly Rabin joins VRD Board of Directors

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on Molly Rabin joining the VRD Board of Directors:

The Vail Recreation District (VRD) is pleased to announce the appointment of longtime local Molly Rabin as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Rabin will serve a four-year term, and steps into the position previously held by Rollie Kjesbo, who served the district with distinction for seven years. Current board member Kirk Hansen was also appointed to a four-year term.

Molly moved to Vail in 2005 and lives in West Vail with her husband, Barclay, and their 4-year-old twins. She is an avid skier and golfer, and like most Vail residents, she enjoys the outdoors and everything the mountains have to offer.

Molly started her career in Vail working in Charter Sports in Lionshead, then in Human Resources for Vail Resorts. She is currently the Director of Safety at RA Nelson, where she manages the company’s safety programs and initiatives.

Molly’s passion for promoting an active and healthy lifestyle aligns with the VRD’s mission to provide exceptional recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike. “I was looking for a way to give back to the community, and I am already enjoying working with a group of passionate people who get to work where most people come to play,” says Rabin.

As a parent, Molly is looking forward to representing young families on the board. “I believe all members of our community should have access to and opportunities for recreation where they live,” she says.

VRD Executive Director, Mike Ortiz, is pleased to have Rabin on the board. “We are thrilled to welcome Molly Rabin to the VRD Board of Directors,” he says. “Her understanding of our community’s needs make her an excellent addition to the board, and I look forward to hearing her ideas and insights.”

Rabin’s fresh perspectives, coupled with her dedication to recreation, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the VRD.

Join us in welcoming Molly Rabin to the Vail Recreation District! If you are interested in viewing a VRD board meeting, they are recorded and available at highfivemedia.org. For more information about the VRD Board of Directors, please visit the “About Us” section of vailrec.com.