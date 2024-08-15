Minturn’s Eagle River Inn undergoes remodel, reopens with new ownership

The new owners of Minturn’s Eagle River Inn recently issued the following press release on the boutique hotel’s remodel and new ownership:

Eagle River Inn, Minturn’s thirteen-room boutique hotel, is now open with a fresh look and under new ownership. The historic property dates back to the late 1800s and is situated on the north side of the Eagle River in Minturn, which is conveniently located between Vail and Beaver Creek.

“There aren’t many small towns like Minturn left in Colorado and we are honored to be able to bring new life to the Inn and help enhance its existing charm,” said Joe Delude, co-owner of Eagle River Inn. “The property is so unique and we are excited to share it with travelers looking to take advantage of everything the valley has to offer – from the infamous ‘Minturn Mile’ to world-class fly fishing. It’s even been rumored that John Wayne stayed at Eagle River Inn when he was in town visiting the Minturn Saloon across the street.”

Eagle River Inn boasts 13 completely renovated rooms – ten king rooms, two rooms with twin beds and one two-bedroom suite with a full kitchen. The boutique hotel’s decor is mountain chic with touches of Southwestern style, a homage to the Inn’s early days. The property also has two outside lounge areas with fire pits right on the Eagle River as well as outdoor seating and a spacious open lawn that’s great for private events and weddings. Guests also have access to a private outdoor hot tub that overlooks the river. Nightly pricing starts at $200, including a complimentary continental breakfast.

“Eagle River Inn is a perfect relaxing getaway destination for those looking to get away from the noise of the city and take in a quaint mountain town with great restaurants and bars and easy access to skiing, biking, hiking and fishing right outside our front door,” said Tierney Delude, general manager at Eagle River Inn. “The Inn is just under 2 hours from Denver, a 10-minute drive to Vail Resort and a 15-minute drive to Beaver Creek Resort – the location is unbeatable.”

To learn more, visit https://www.theeagleriverinn.com/ or follow Eagle River Inn on Facebook, and Instagram. For press inquiries, contact Abby Hagstrom abbylhagstrom@gmail.com.