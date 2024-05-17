Minturn Mini youth mountain bike race set for Wednesday, May 22

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Minturn Mini race on Wednesday, May 22, in the Town of Minturn:

Youth riders, it’s time to showcase your mountain bike skills at the Vail Recreation District’s Minturn Mini race on Wed, May 22 in the Town of Minturn! This fun and fast kids-only race is open to ages five to 17. It is the first event in the 2024 Bloch &Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series. Sign up now at www.vailrec.com/register to ensure you’re ready for race day!

The race will take place on the Minturn Mini Mile circuit, with racers cycling clockwise. The distances vary from one to six miles, depending on the category. All categories will start on Cemetery Road. in front of the cemetery and finish approximately 400 feet to the south on the Gun Range Road. The beginner loop, for younger categories, follows the traditional Mini Mile course and is exactly one mile. The regular loop, designed for the older categories, covers the Mini Mile course with an additional stretch through the Minturn Bike Park. This loop is 1.4 miles long.

All racers are encouraged to preregister, but day-of registration is available. On-site bib pickup starts at 3:45 p.m., with races beginning at 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. depending on the racer category.

Parking will be available at the Little Beach Amphitheater in the Town of Minturn as directed by the event staff.

The presenting sponsors of the Minturn Mini are Mountain Valley Kids Dental (Eagle County’s only pediatric-specific dental clinic!), Yeti’s Grind, Minturn Mile Co. and the Town of Minturn.

Bob’s Garage is the official bike shop of the Minturn Mini.

After the race, stay for the awards and raffles at the finish line! Kids can win prizes from our sponsors and enjoy post-race refreshments courtesy of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ. All racers will receive a custom Minturn Mile Co. t-shirt to commemorate the season kick-off race!

Individual races for youth are $15 preregistered and $20 day-of registration; the series cost for youth is $80. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. one day prior to each race day. All youth riders are welcome and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in this race.

The 2024 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series will continue on May 29, when all-ages racing picks up with the Eagle Ranch Classic in Eagle.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsors Mountain Valley Kids Dental and Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Jaunt Media Collective, Ski Town All-Stars, Town of Eagle, Central Rockies Mortgage, Howard Head, Elevated Dental, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, Vail Honeywagon, Skratch Labs, 8z Real Estate and FirstBank.