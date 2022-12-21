Meghan Gallegos honored as recipient of Vail Health Elevate Award

Vail, CO (December 20, 2022) – Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way.

Based at the Vail Health Hospital location of Howard Head Sports Medicine, Gallegos was nominated by Phillip Montville, a National Ski Patrol Instructor Trainer, Professional Ski Instructors of America Education Staff Examiner emeritus, and retired National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician. During the past 10 years, Gallegos has served as the lead physical therapist throughout Montville’s recovery of eight reconstructive hip surgeries, which were caused by a rare genetic disorder.

“My physicians tell me the condition I have is genetic and rare. I’ve been very lucky to be under the care of Dr. Steadman, Dr. Philippon, Dr. Viola, Dr. Kuppersmith, and Dr. Evans, though Meghan Gallegos has been my constant champion all along. She’s a super hero’s superhero – tougher, stronger, faster, smarter and more caring than a normal human can be,” said Montville. “It’s said patients go to Vail for the surgeons, but they stay and come back for the Howard Head Sports Medicine Physical Therapists. Meghan is the diamond standard of them all.”

Gallegos has been a physical therapist at HHSM for 15 years. In addition to treating patients, she leads training, education and mentoring related to hip rehabilitation for all clinical staff. She has been instrumental in elevating post operative care for patients recovering from hip surgery across all 10 locations, in Summit and Eagle County and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

Montville, who resides in Minnesota, in close proximity to the Mayo Clinic, has traveled more than 1,000 miles every three months during the past 10 years for week-long care in Vail.

“Yet I chose to go to Vail because of Meghan. The Steadman Clinic, Vail Health and Howard Head Sports Medicine are the best in the world at what they do,” Montville said. “Meghan does so much more than just be my physical therapist. My case is chronic, complex and long. Meghan has coordinated my care with my physicians both inside Vail and back in my home state of Minnesota. She has worked with my home physical therapists to ensure my care is consistent with the hip team protocols she leads.”

The Elevate Award directly aligns with Vail Health’s mission of elevating health across our mountain communities. Past Elevate Award winners include: Erin Perejda, the supportive care services manager and licensed clinical social worker at Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center, who was honored in June 2022; and Susan Vickerman, MD, a family medicine physician at Colorado Mountain Medical, who was honored in August 2022.

Patients and family members are encouraged to nominate staff who made a meaningful difference in their health care experience. Nominees can work in any area of the Vail Health healthcare system—including admissions, laboratory, surgery centers, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Shaw Cancer Center, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and more.

