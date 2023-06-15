McCoy Safety Day Celebration scheduled for June 17

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the McCoy Safety Day Celebration set for Saturday, June 17:

Fun and safety can go together. For an exhilarating and safety-packed Father’s Day Weekend make plans to visit the McCoy Community Center.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 8:00 a.m. to noon

Location: McCoy Community Center, Mile Marker 20 on Highway 131 (The Old McCoy School)



Dads (and everyone else) will be greeted with a delectable assortment of breakfast items and piping hot coffee upon arrival. Take the energy created by all that caffeine and sugar and get ready to dive into a lineup of engaging safety demonstrations that cover a wide range of essential topics. Homeowners can learn wildfire mitigation best practices to safeguard property and sign up for a free RealFire home assessment. Everyone can benefit by learning the essential components of a go-bag in the event of an evacuation. Vail Health experts will be hosting a “Stop the Bleed” demonstration, and the Vail Communications Mobile Command Unit will be on hand for demonstrations and walk-thrus.



Imagine the excitement on your child’s face as they try on real firefighter gear, grab hold of tools used by brave firefighters, and even get a chance to handle a fire hose to work on their water targeting skills. It’s an unforgettable chance for them to step into the shoes of these everyday heroes and learn about the important work they do to keep our community safe.



Water safety, fire trucks, and much more await you at the McCoy Safety Day. So, grab your loved ones, bring your enthusiasm, and join us at the McCoy Community Center on Saturday, June 17, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Let’s make this Father’s Day Weekend a memorable celebration of safety, learning, and fun.





###ESPAÑOL###



Celebración del Día de la Seguridad de McCoy programada para el 17 de junio



13 de junio de 2023 – La diversión y la seguridad pueden ir juntas. Para un fin de semana del Día del Padre emocionante y lleno de seguridad, haga planes para visitar el Centro Comunitario de McCoy.



Detalles del evento:

Fecha: sábado 17 de junio

Hora: 8:00 a.m. – mediodía

Ubicación: Centro Comunitario de McCoy, marcador de milla 20 en la autopista 131 (The Old McCoy School)



Los papás (y todos los demás) serán recibidos con una deliciosa variedad de delicias para el desayuno y café bien caliente a su llegada. Tome la energía creada por toda esa cafeína y azúcar y prepárese para sumergirse en una serie de atractivas demostraciones de seguridad que cubren una amplia gama de temas esenciales. Los propietarios de viviendas pueden aprender las mejores prácticas de mitigación de incendios forestales para salvaguardar la propiedad e inscribirse para una evaluación RealFire gratuita de su vivienda. Todos pueden beneficiarse al aprender los componentes esenciales de una bolsa de emergencia en caso de una evacuación. Los expertos de Vail Health realizarán una demostración de “Stop the Bleed” (detener el sangramiento) y la Unidad de Comando Móvil de Comunicaciones de Vail estará disponible para demostraciones y recorridos.



Imagine la emoción en la cara de su hijo mientras se prueba un equipo de bombero real, agarra las herramientas utilizadas por los valientes bomberos e incluso tiene la oportunidad de manejar una manguera contra incendios para trabajar en sus habilidades para apuntar el agua. Es una oportunidad inolvidable para ellos ponerse en el lugar de estos héroes cotidianos y aprender sobre el importante trabajo que realizan para mantener segura a nuestra comunidad.



Seguridad del agua, camiones de bomberos y mucho más lo esperan en el Día de la seguridad de McCoy. Reúna a sus seres queridos, traiga su entusiasmo y únase a nosotros en el Centro Comunitario de McCoy el sábado 17 de junio, de 8 a.m. al mediodía. Hagamos de este fin de semana del Día del Padre una celebración memorable de seguridad, aprendizaje y diversión.