Lukens gets back to school, boosting support for teachers and learners

As a high school government teacher, I am now fully immersed in the rhythm of the new school year. The energy I feel in my classroom every day extends back to the halls of the State Capitol, where we passed landmark legislation to support our students and fellow educators earlier this year.

Meghan Lukens

This session, we boosted funding for K-12 schools, expanded resources for rural areas, and made the first two years of higher education free for lower and middle income Coloradans. Let me share how these changes will make a difference in our Western Slope classrooms, including my own.

Investing in Our Students

This year, we have made historic strides in school funding. After years of effort, we have finally eliminated the Budget Stabilization Factor (BSF). As a teacher, I have seen firsthand how the BSF has impacted our classrooms. Its elimination means an additional $560 million for Colorado schools starting next year. In our districts, this translates to smaller class sizes, more resources, and better support for our hardworking students and teachers.

We didn’t stop there. Recognizing the unique challenges our rural schools face, we have created a new “Rural Factor” in the School Funding Formula. This is the first time that our rural schools will have an ongoing funding stream that will add almost $36 million for rural students’ success. In 2025, we’re committing an extra $225 million to support over 132,000 rural and remote students across Colorado. For our schools in Routt, Eagle, Moffat, and Rio Blanco counties, this means more resources for at-risk, English Language Learners, special education and rural students to provide the quality education our kids deserve. I know that when we invest in our students, they succeed.

Support for Teachers

As a high school teacher, I understand the challenges educators face. That’s why I have prioritized legislation to support and empower our teachers. Addressing our teacher shortage remains a top priority. Building on last year’s success with the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which allows educators to transfer their professional licenses across states, I sponsored HB24-1096 this session. This law creates a similar compact for school psychologists, making it easier for these crucial professionals to move to Colorado without the barrier of re-licensure to expand quality mental health care for our kids.

Ensuring the safety of our educators is essential. This year, I sponsored HB24-1320, which establishes the Educator Safety Task Force – a coalition of education professionals working to enhance the safety of both students and staff in our public schools. I also passed SB24-132, which extends privacy protections for educators, striking a balance between accountability and personal privacy rights.

These efforts, combined with last year’s initiatives like the School Transportation Task Force and the Teacher Externship Program for STEM disciplines, demonstrate my ongoing commitment to supporting educators and strengthening our education system.

Expanding Access to Higher Education

Ensuring access to quality higher education is crucial. This year, we have made significant strides in making college more affordable and accessible for Colorado students. I am particularly proud of HB24-1340, a groundbreaking piece of legislation that will make community college free for many Coloradans. This law also covers two years of tuition at four-year public institutions in our state. For students in House District 26, whether they are looking to attend Colorado Mountain College, Colorado Northwestern Community College, or transfer to a four-year university, this opens doors that might have previously seemed out of reach.

Additionally, I sponsored HB24-1365, the Opportunity Now Grants & Tax Credit program. This initiative bridges the gap between education and our evolving job market, helping students enter fast-growing industries. It is designed to create pathways for students to explore employment opportunities they find interesting, benefiting both our youth and our local economies.

These efforts, combined with our work to expand concurrent enrollment opportunities for high school students, aim to make higher education more attainable for all Coloradans. By investing in education at all levels, we’re investing in the future of our communities and our entire state.

House District 26

As both a teacher and your representative, I know how these policies translate into better opportunities for our kids. Whether it is increased funding for our rural schools, easier access to school psychologists, or improved safety measures, each of these initiatives contributes to a stronger educational foundation for our Western Slope communities.

But our work isn’t done. I will continue to advocate for our students, teachers, and schools, ensuring that the unique needs of our mountain and rural districts are heard in Denver. Your input is crucial in this process. As always, I encourage you to reach out with your thoughts, concerns, and ideas about education in our district. Please contact me at repmeghanlukens@gmail.com with ideas, comments, or concerns.

Here’s to a successful school year ahead. Together, we’re building a brighter future for our students and our communities. Onward!