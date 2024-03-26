Lukens’ bipartisan water conservation and parks access bills pass committee

Colorado House Democrats on Monday issued the following press release on two bipartisan bills sponsored by state Rep. Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, whose House District 26 includes the majority of Eagle County:

The House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee today passed two bipartisan bills, sponsored by Representative Meghan Lukens, to conserve water and improve access to Colorado’s state parks.

Meghan Lukens

“We’re taking steps to conserve our water resources and to save Coloradans money on state park passes, hunting and fishing licenses,” said Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. “These bipartisan bills encourage local governments to use graywater in communities and reduce the cost of park passes for older Coloradans and veterans with disabilities. I’m committed to protecting our water and public lands, and these bills encourage both sustainability and preservation.”

HB24-1362, also sponsored by Representative Marc Caitlin, R-Montrose, passed committee by a vote of 10-0. This bill would encourage the use of graywater in Colorado to conserve our state’s scarce water supply by authorizing the installation of graywater systems statewide. It also offers flexibility for local governments to opt-out with an ordinance or resolution prohibiting the installation of graywater systems for some or all categories of use in newly constructed residential buildings for indoor use.

Water that has been used for washing dishes, laundering clothes, or bathing is considered graywater. Although it might be on its second or third round of usage, graywater can be used for non-drinking purposes such as landscape irrigation and toilet flushing.

SB24-161, also sponsored by Representative Matt Soper, R-Delta, passed committee by a vote of 10-0. This bill would make several changes to certain fees, requirements, and procedures related to licenses and passes issued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The goal of SB24-161 is to make hunting, fishing and park passes in Colorado more accessible to those living with a disability and to save older Coloradans money on their passes.

Specifically, the bill:

· lowers the age threshold for senior annual fishing licenses from 65 to 64 years of age;

· lowers the cost of youth big game and youth small game resident and nonresident hunting licenses by $0.25;

· Increases eligibility for discounted licenses to veterans with disabilities;

· allows CPW to establish a harvest permit surcharge of up to $5; and

· allows revenue from the Keep Colorado Wild pass sales to be used for capital construction costs.