Lookout Bar serving crafted cocktails paired with panoramic views

Avon’s new Lookout Bar recently issued the following press release on special deals to celebrate its opening this fall:

Visit Avon’s new Lookout Bar this fall to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails paired with delectable bites and a unique 5th floor location offering panoramic Rocky Mountain views.

Guests can enjoy 20% off all food and drink at Lookout Bar this fall!

This unparalleled new Vail Valley destination offers a modern atmosphere with wrap-around Beaver Creek views, perfect for soaking in the vibrant golden fall colors or a relaxing après after a great day on the slopes.

Located in Avon’s luxurious new One Riverfront development, The Lookout Bar’s understated cocktail program champions innovation and unique presentation with playful surprises, along with a curated selection of wines and Colorado craft beers. Sip the Strawberry Park, the Birds of Prey or the tangy Interwine Switchel for two, made with brûléed peach.

Led by Executive Chef Angel Munoz, Jr., Lookout Bar serves a casual yet spirited menu that celebrates the mountain culture with a nod to Nordic ethos – emphasizing simplicity, sustainability, and seasonal ingredients. The menu of small plates is designed for grazing after a day on the slopes, featuring a charcuterie board, raclette and dumplings, fresh sandwiches, salads and warming toasts.

Complimentary valet parking is available next door at The Westin Riverfront.

An ideal space for social gatherings, holiday parties, welcome receptions and corporate events, Lookout Bar is available to book for private events of up to 50 people.

Lookout Bar is currently open Thursday – Monday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are highly recommended and are available up to 30-days in advance. To reserve a table or inquire about hosting a private event, please visit https://lookoutbaravon.com.