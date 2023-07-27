Longtime local Tom Boyd declares for Eagle County Commissioner, touting housing, land-use solutions

The campaign for Edwards resident and longtime local Tom Boyd on Thursday issued the following press release on his run for Eagle County Commissioner in 2024 for a seat currently held by Democrat Kathy Chandler-Henry, who is not seeking reelection:

Edwards, Colo., July 24, 2023 — Colorado-native Tom Boyd was raised in West Vail, and remembers an early life filled with family trips into the wilderness, kayaking, junior hockey and soccer, a wide range of cultural and artistic events, and an emphasis on quality education.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a community where everyone around me lent a hand, volunteered, and willingly contributed to every aspect of life in our valley with a ‘can-do’ spirit that was unrivaled,” says Boyd. “This is the mentality that has always inspired me to take action to contribute to this exceptional community in whatever way possible.”

At age 47 and after decades of developing expertise in community leadership, Boyd is ready to elevate his desire to give back with his announcement to seek the District 2 seat on the Board of County Commissioners, currently held by Kathy Chandler-Henry who has said she will not seek re-election in 2024.

A graduate of Vail Mountain School in 1993, upon graduation from the University of Colorado, Boyd returned to the Eagle River Valley and immediately began a career of weighing in on the key issues that shaped the community around him as a journalist, newspaper editor, columnist, and non-profit board member. Boyd now lives in Edwards with his wife, Renee, and two sons, Tyler, 11, and Alex, 9. He currently serves as director of public relations and communications at the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation and has been in that role since 2015.

“I was witness to my parents’ passion for the outdoors and for working hard to maintain home ownership, quality schools, library systems, respect for the environment and community sustainability,” says Boyd. “My career in Vail has taken me on a listening and storytelling path; I want to work alongside fellow leadership to continue to enhance opportunities in these areas for all.”

Beyond his time as a journalist and media specialist, Boyd has served as a coach, a volunteer, an outdoor ice rink builder, a board member, a spokesperson, and a strategist.

“I have learned so much from the steady and smart leadership by Kathy Chandler-Henry for more than a decade; the current livelihoods and future of Eagle County are better off because of her excellent work – especially in the challenging areas of water conservation, transportation, equity, and housing,” says Boyd. “Eagle County will continue to need evenhanded leadership, and thoughtful decision-making as we face key issues that are at the forefront of our community right now. I look forward to ongoing conversations with voters and what they would like to see out of their next commissioner.”

Because, Boyd says, “There is no question that to ensure the stability and success of our strong local economy – delivering on equity in so many ways, including small business development, much more attainable housing, early childhood development facilities, behavioral health services – must be top of mind. Just as challenging and just as important, I am deeply committed to supporting preservation of our natural environment, working alongside key partners and organizations on responsible land use and water management.”

Wendy Rimel, also a lifelong local who currently lives in Edwards, will serve as Boyd’s campaign manager. Rimel identified Boyd’s ability to build partnerships.

“The County has an important leadership role bringing together all residents of Eagle County, educators, emergency service providers, businesses, nonprofits, and fellow elected municipal leaders and appointed officials,” she explained. “I’ve always known Tom to believe that solutions must be equitable and must apply to everyone, no matter their race, culture, sexual preference, or place of origin. Tom will work well alongside his fellow commissioners and staff as they tackle all of our important issues and priorities together.”

Learn more about Tom at tomboydforeaglecounty.com.