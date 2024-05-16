Lodging Tax Marketing Committee awards funds to community organizations

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee announcing its 2024 fund recipients:

May 14, 2024 – After receiving and evaluating applications earlier this year, the Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee is pleased to announce the 2024 fund recipients (more information about the organizations’ specific projects are available online). They are as follows:

Bravo! Vail Music Festival – $10,000

Crown Mountain Park Recreation District – $40,000

Eagle Valley Land Trust – $15,000

Mountain Recreation – $10,000

TEDxVail – $2,500

Vail Valley Art Guild – $2,500

Vail Valley Foundation – $60,000

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance – $32,620

Vail Valley Partnership – $190,000

The organizations will use the funds to fulfill the mission of the Marketing Committee, focusing on tourism, arts and culture, and/or recreational activities in unincorporated Eagle County and the Town of Gypsum.

“Our guests enjoy visiting Eagle County because of the rich diversity of environmental, cultural, and recreational amenities,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr. “We appreciate the Marketing Committee supporting these organizations and their initiatives to enhance the experience for both locals and guests alike!”

“We look forward to seeing these funds at work in many creative and innovative ways throughout our community,” said Tom Boyd, Chair of the Lodging Tax Marketing Committee. “I’m also grateful to the other members of this citizen Committee, and the staff at the County, for their teamwork and insights that helped us build this process from the ground up.”

The voters of Eagle County approved a lodging tax for unincorporated Eagle County and the Town of Gypsum. Ten percent of these funds are directed toward marketing, communications, and engagement that benefit the areas subject to the lodging tax.

The Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee, with support from the Eagle County government, is responsible for the disbursement and administration of these funds to qualifying organizations.

Learn more on the Lodging Tax Marketing Committee website or by contacting Abby Musfeldt Dallmann at abby.dallmann@eaglecounty.us.