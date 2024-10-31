Live music, fireworks, movies, more to complement Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races Dec. 6-15

The Vail Valley Foundation on Thursday issued the following press release on all the events complementing the upcoming Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup ski races at Beaver Creek:

Athletes, artists, beer tastings, movies, and more highlight the 10-day Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek Dec. 6-15.

Complementing the on-hill action featuring the best men’s and women’s alpine ski racers in the world, Beaver Creek Village will be bustling with energy from back-to-back World Cup events, and live entertainment throughout the 10-day event.

“We are so excited with this year’s lineup of free entertainment to highlight the 10-day World Cup Festival throughout Beaver Creek Village and the Vail Valley,” said Sarah Franke, Birds of Prey Event Director and Senior Vice President of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which has hosted the Birds of Prey ski races since 1997. “We have a fantastic lineup of live music, representing a wide array of musical tastes, and events planned in Beaver Creek Village, Vail and at the John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium this year thanks to John and Karen Arnold’s transformational support to VVF and ski racing in the Vail Valley, and incredible support from our partners at the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, Vail Resorts, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the U.S. Forest Service, the International Ski Federation, Stifel, and CELSIUS energy.”

John and Karen Arnold’s generous gift, which was recently announced, ensures that the Stifel Birds of Prey stadium grandstands will remain free to spectators, preserving the event’s accessibility for ski racing fans from around the world.

Now in its ninth year, an expanded Beers of Prey also returns with two distinctively different tasting events on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14, in Beaver Creek Village featuring craft beer samplings of limited edition, seasonal and fan-favorite brews. Beers of Prey tickets start at $35 and are on sale at bcworldcup.com.

Learn more about what’s on tap with the calendar of events below. A variety of great brand partners will be on-site in Beaver Creek Village with unique activations & event merchandise. More events are in the works, so keep up with what’s new at bcworldcup.com or on Instagram or Facebook.

VIP tickets are available for purchase at bcworldcup.com.

Racing begins with men’s downhill training runs on Tuesday, Dec. 2, followed by the downhill race on Friday, Dec. 6, super G on Saturday, Dec. 7, and giant slalom on Sunday, Dec. 8. The women’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup speed tour kicks off with downhill training on Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the downhill scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, and super G on Sunday, Dec. 15.

2024 Stifel Birds of Prey festivities

Men’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

What: Turntable Revue (Live Music)

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Men’s Downhill

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Greg Garmin (DJ set)

Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Stifel U.S. Alpine Team Signing

Where: Beaver Creek Village – Gorsuch

When: 3 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Meet – and grab an autograph – from current U.S. Men’s Ski Team members including River Radamus, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Bryce Bennett, and Jared Goldberg!

What: Yonder Mountain String Band

Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage

When: 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Warren Miller’s 75

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event

What: Men’s Super G Bib Draw

Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Fireworks

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: Following men’s bib draw

Cost: FREE

What: Warren Miller’s 75

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

What: Super G Saturday

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 9 a.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Pre-race festivities, Bloody Marys, interviews, and live music by Dave Perron.

What: Men’s Super G

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 10:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Meet the Cats and Dogs of Beaver Creek

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium, bus stop

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Get up close with one of our Prinoth winch cats and the avalanche dogs of Beaver Creek

What: Frank Walker (DJ Set)

Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Beers of Prey

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $35 pre-purchase price through November 26; Pre-purchase price increases to $40 November 27 through December 6; $45 day of event.

More: Beer Tasting in the heart of Beaver Creek Village featuring exclusive limited releases, seasonal, and fan-favorite brews!

What: The Spazmatics

Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage

When: 4:15 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed Event

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

What: DJ Trizz

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 8:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Men’s Giant Slalom – first run

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Men’s Giant Slalom – second run

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: The Takes

Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Women’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

What: The Evolution Trio

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 4:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

What: Walden and Pop-up Après

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Elephant Revival

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

What: Sparkle City Disco

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Stifel U.S. Alpine Team Signing

Where: Beaver Creek Village – Gorsuch

When: 2:45 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Get face-to-face – and grab an autograph – from current U.S. Women’s Ski Team members including Jackie Wiles, Tricia Mangan, and Bella Wright.

What: Teton Gravity Research “Beyond the Fantasy”

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 4 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event

What: Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 4:15 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Tiesto

Where: Ford Park, Vail

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event

What: Teton Gravity Research “Beyond the Fantasy”

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

What: Get Down at the Downhill

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Pre-race festivities, Bloody Marys, interviews, and live entertainment with DJ Trizz.

What: Women’s Downhill

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Meet the Cats and Dogs of Beaver Creek

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Get up close with one of our Prinoth winch cat and the avalanche dogs of Beaver Creek

What: Sparkle City Disco

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Beers of Prey

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Cost: $35 pre-purchase price through November 26; Pre-purchase price increases to $40 November 27 through December 13; $45 day of event.

More: Beer Tasting in the heart of Beaver Creek Village featuring Colorado brewers!

What: Eggy

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Women’s Downhill Awards and Super G Bib Draw

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Fireworks

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: Following women’s bib draw

Cost: FREE

What: Grace Potter

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

What: Turntable Revue

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Women’s Super G

Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Heartbyrne

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage

When: 12:15 p.m.

Cost: FREE

All events are subject to change. Keep up with social media and website for detailed information on product giveaways and more! Learn more about the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup each year, at vvf.org.