Live music, fireworks, movies, more to complement Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races Dec. 6-15

The Vail Valley Foundation on Thursday issued the following press release on all the events complementing the upcoming Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup ski races at Beaver Creek:
Athletes, artists, beer tastings, movies, and more highlight the 10-day Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek Dec. 6-15.
Complementing the on-hill action featuring the best men’s and women’s alpine ski racers in the world, Beaver Creek Village will be bustling with energy from back-to-back World Cup events, and live entertainment throughout the 10-day event.
“We are so excited with this year’s lineup of free entertainment to highlight the 10-day World Cup Festival throughout Beaver Creek Village and the Vail Valley,” said Sarah Franke, Birds of Prey Event Director and Senior Vice President of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which has hosted the Birds of Prey ski races since 1997. “We have a fantastic lineup of live music, representing a wide array of musical tastes, and events planned in Beaver Creek Village, Vail and at the John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium this year thanks to John and Karen Arnold’s transformational support to VVF and ski racing in the Vail Valley, and incredible support from our partners at the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, Vail Resorts, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the U.S. Forest Service, the International Ski Federation, Stifel, and CELSIUS energy.”
John and Karen Arnold’s generous gift, which was recently announced, ensures that the Stifel Birds of Prey stadium grandstands will remain free to spectators, preserving the event’s accessibility for ski racing fans from around the world.
Now in its ninth year, an expanded Beers of Prey also returns with two distinctively different tasting events on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14, in Beaver Creek Village featuring craft beer samplings of limited edition, seasonal and fan-favorite brews. Beers of Prey tickets start at $35 and are on sale at bcworldcup.com.
Learn more about what’s on tap with the calendar of events below. A variety of great brand partners will be on-site in Beaver Creek Village with unique activations & event merchandise. More events are in the works, so keep up with what’s new at bcworldcup.com or on Instagram or Facebook.
VIP tickets are available for purchase at bcworldcup.com.
Racing begins with men’s downhill training runs on Tuesday, Dec. 2, followed by the downhill race on Friday, Dec. 6, super G on Saturday, Dec. 7, and giant slalom on Sunday, Dec. 8. The women’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup speed tour kicks off with downhill training on Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the downhill scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, and super G on Sunday, Dec. 15.
2024 Stifel Birds of Prey festivities
Men’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
What: Turntable Revue (Live Music)
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 9:30 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Men’s Downhill
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 11 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Greg Garmin (DJ set)
Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage
When: 2 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Stifel U.S. Alpine Team Signing
Where: Beaver Creek Village – Gorsuch
When: 3 p.m.
Cost: FREE
More: Meet – and grab an autograph – from current U.S. Men’s Ski Team members including River Radamus, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Bryce Bennett, and Jared Goldberg!
What: Yonder Mountain String Band
Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage
When: 4 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Warren Miller’s 75
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed event
What: Men’s Super G Bib Draw
Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Fireworks
Where: Beaver Creek Village
When: Following men’s bib draw
Cost: FREE
What: Warren Miller’s 75
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed event
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
What: Super G Saturday
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 9 a.m.
Cost: FREE
More: Pre-race festivities, Bloody Marys, interviews, and live music by Dave Perron.
What: Men’s Super G
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 10:30 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Meet the Cats and Dogs of Beaver Creek
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium, bus stop
When: 12:30 p.m.
Cost: FREE
More: Get up close with one of our Prinoth winch cats and the avalanche dogs of Beaver Creek
What: Frank Walker (DJ Set)
Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage
When: 2 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Beers of Prey
Where: Beaver Creek Village
When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: $35 pre-purchase price through November 26; Pre-purchase price increases to $40 November 27 through December 6; $45 day of event.
More: Beer Tasting in the heart of Beaver Creek Village featuring exclusive limited releases, seasonal, and fan-favorite brews!
What: The Spazmatics
Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage
When: 4:15 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Big Head Todd and The Monsters
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed Event
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
What: DJ Trizz
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 8:30 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Men’s Giant Slalom – first run
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 10 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Men’s Giant Slalom – second run
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 1 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: The Takes
Where: Beaver Creek Village CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage
When: 2 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Women’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
What: The Evolution Trio
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 4:30 p.m.
Cost: FREE
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
What: Walden and Pop-up Après
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 3:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Elephant Revival
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed event
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
What: Sparkle City Disco
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 2 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Stifel U.S. Alpine Team Signing
Where: Beaver Creek Village – Gorsuch
When: 2:45 p.m.
Cost: FREE
More: Get face-to-face – and grab an autograph – from current U.S. Women’s Ski Team members including Jackie Wiles, Tricia Mangan, and Bella Wright.
What: Teton Gravity Research “Beyond the Fantasy”
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center
When: 4 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed event
What: Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 4:15 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Tiesto
Where: Ford Park, Vail
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed event
What: Teton Gravity Research “Beyond the Fantasy”
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed event
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
What: Get Down at the Downhill
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 9:30 a.m.
Cost: FREE
More: Pre-race festivities, Bloody Marys, interviews, and live entertainment with DJ Trizz.
What: Women’s Downhill
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 11 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Meet the Cats and Dogs of Beaver Creek
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 12:30 p.m.
Cost: FREE
More: Get up close with one of our Prinoth winch cat and the avalanche dogs of Beaver Creek
What: Sparkle City Disco
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 2 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Beers of Prey
Where: Beaver Creek Village
When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Cost: $35 pre-purchase price through November 26; Pre-purchase price increases to $40 November 27 through December 13; $45 day of event.
More: Beer Tasting in the heart of Beaver Creek Village featuring Colorado brewers!
What: Eggy
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 4 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Women’s Downhill Awards and Super G Bib Draw
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Fireworks
Where: Beaver Creek Village
When: Following women’s bib draw
Cost: FREE
What: Grace Potter
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Ticketed event
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
What: Turntable Revue
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 9:30 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Women’s Super G
Where: John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium
When: 11 a.m.
Cost: FREE
What: Heartbyrne
Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Music Stage
When: 12:15 p.m.
Cost: FREE
All events are subject to change. Keep up with social media and website for detailed information on product giveaways and more! Learn more about the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup each year, at vvf.org.