Lineup announced for 2025 Bulleit Hot Summer Nights concert series in Vail

On Thursday, the Vail Valley Foundation sent out the following press release announcing the lineup for the 2025 Bulleit Hot Summer Nights concert series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater:

Today, the Vail Valley Foundation announced the lineup for the 2025 Bulleit Hot Summer Nights concert series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Voted the #1 outdoor concert series in the country in USA Today’s 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, this beloved summer tradition will feature FREE concerts on select Tuesday nights from June 17 through September 16.

Hot Summer Nights, which earned its top national ranking through a rigorous nomination by an expert panel followed by reader voting, has been a summer staple in the Vail Valley since 1987. The event continues to showcase a special combination of world-class talent, stunning mountain views, and an unmatched community atmosphere.

“We’re incredibly proud to present another exceptional and diverse lineup for Hot Summer Nights this summer,” said Dave Dressman, Event Director for the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. “Being recognized as the nation’s top outdoor concert series by USA Today readers affirms what our community has known for years – that the combination of free, high-quality live music in this spectacular mountain setting creates an experience that’s truly unmatched anywhere else in the country. We can’t wait to welcome guests to see for themselves what the hype is all about.”

The 2025 Bulleit Hot Summer Nights series will feature:

June 17: BERTHA: Grateful Drag

The world’s first Grateful Drag band brings together the music of the Grateful Dead with the artistry of drag performance. This all-star collective of queer and allied Nashville talent delivers authentic musical tributes with an entertaining twist.

June 24: Maggie Rose

This acclaimed American soul and country music singer brings her powerful vocals to Vail fresh off her 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album for her fourth studio album, “No One Gets Out Alive.”

July 8: Those Crazy Nights, the Ultimate Journey Experience

Experience the sounds of Journey and ’80s rock with this stellar lineup of nationally touring Colorado musicians who brilliantly deliver the hits that defined a generation.

July 15: ALO (Animal Liberation Orchestra)

This California rock band, signed to Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Records, brings their unique blend of rock, funk, and jazz to the Amphitheater stage.

August 19: The Man in Black, A Tribute to Johnny Cash

The #1 touring tribute to Johnny Cash features Shawn Barker’s striking resemblance, baritone voice, and spot-on mannerisms that bring the essence of the legendary Man in Black to life.

September 9: Andy Frasco & the U.N.

This American blues rock band brings their high-energy, interactive performance style to Vail. Known for their improvisational “battles” between band members and audience engagement, their blues-rock sound is fueled by reckless abandonment and witty lyrics.

September 16: VVF’s Community Concert

The Vail Valley Foundation will end the series with the annual Community Concert, with the headliner to be announced in May. This fun annual gathering welcomes the whole community for an evening of celebration to close out the summer.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all shows, with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Concerts are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.