Lettuce to headline Salute to the USA on July 3 in Avon

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Lettuce headlining Salute to the USA in Avon on July 3:

The 39th annual Salute to the USA is set to light up Harry A. Nottingham Park on Thursday, July 3rd, with an unforgettable celebration! We are thrilled to announce that Grammy® Award-nominated, genre-defying musical collective, Lettuce, will be headlining Avon’s signature event. “Salute to the USA is the community’s most anticipated tradition of the year. We enthusiastically welcome Lettuce to the Avon Pavilion,” said Avon Chief Cultural Officer, Danita Dempsey. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for this free annual Independence Day celebration, with live music kicking off at 6:00 p.m.

LETTUCE is (a) the prime ingredient in a salad, (b) a slang for cash, (c) a green herb that can be smoked, (d) a genre-busting six-member musical collective formed in 1992 by four alumni of the prestigious Berklee College Of Music, or (e) all of the above. If you answered “e,” then you’re in on the sheer magic of a band that both feeds the rich history of funk music and combines it with strains of hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, jazz, soul, jam, go-go, and the avant-garde.

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated six-piece is comprised of Adam Deitch [drums, percussion], Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff [guitar], Erick “Jesus” Coomes [bass], Ryan Zoidis [alto, baritone, tenor sax, Korg X-911], Eric “Benny” Bloom [trumpet, horns], and Nigel Hall [vocals, Hammond B-3, Rhodes, clavinet, keyboards].

Taking the stage at 6:00 p.m. and opening for Lettuce is multicultural five-piece from Los Angeles, CA, The Main Squeeze. For a group of men with completely different backgrounds, tastes, and religions, there’s already a spirit shared amongst them when they sit down to play together and the first chord strikes.

The Main Squeeze are coming off their sixth album “To Be Determined” a body of work showcasing the unique chemistry the Los Angeles, CA based band have developed together over the years. The album is a stunning showcase into why they have become a touring phenomenon in the US and around the world, which has led to a passionate fan base – with some fans traveling the US and having seen up to 30 shows.

“Join us for an unforgettable celebration in the heart of the Colorado Rockies! Experience the thrill of our spectacular fireworks display, groove to the tunes of award-winning musicians, immerse yourself in captivating art activities, and delight in our family fun zone. Savor festival-style foods and refreshing beverages at the Hahnewald bar. There’s something for everyone, so don’t miss out on this extraordinary event!” said Avon Chief Cultural Officer, Danita Dempsey.

For questions about Salute to the USA, please visit Avon.org/Salute.