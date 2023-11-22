Kringle Crossing Holiday Village brings holiday cheer to Vail’s International Bridge

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the the Kringle Crossing Holiday Village display in Vail Village:

This holiday season Vail welcomes a magical transformation of the International Bridge with the Kringle Crossing Holiday Village. Featuring eight custom chalets direct from the North Pole, this cozy village twinkles with lights and whimsical decorations. Visitors to the village are invited to immerse themselves in the glowing spirit of this miniature holiday town. Kringle Crossing will play host to festive activities throughout the holiday season, including visits from Santa Claus, carolers, and seasonal treats. Visitors to Kringle Crossing are encouraged to explore and enjoy the village at any time.

“We are thrilled to introduce Kringle Crossing to Vail,” said Jeremy Gross, special event coordinator for the Town of Vail. “We designed this installation at the International Bridge to create a sense of wonder and welcome gentle exploration. We hope it will become a mainstay of Vail’s holiday traditions for years to come.”

Kringle Crossing Holiday Village comes to life over Thanksgiving weekend, with four days of live music at the International Bridge. On Dec. 3, the first Smile with Santa activity will provide guests with a special opportunity to visit with the jolly old guest of honor and get a special photo to print or share electronically, courtesy of www.DiscoverVail.com. During Smile with Santa, visitors are invited to write a note on a commemorative Kringle Crossing post card and drop it at the North Pole Post Office, where it will be mailed free of charge.

The holiday village will be open to the public through Jan. 7, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.DiscoverVail.com or contact Jeremy Gross at specialevents@vail.gov.

