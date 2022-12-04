Kilde wins again on Birds of Prey, claiming super-G and tying consecutive win mark

The Vail Valley Foundation on Sunday posted the following press release on Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway winning for the second straight day on the Birds of Prey World Cup course:

[Saturday] Aleksander Aamodt KILDE (NOR) became only the third man to win two downhills in a row at the Xfinity Birds of Prey.

[Sunday], KILDE set a new mark. Four races have been held on this course since Dec. 3, 2021. KILDE has won them all.

Only one other racer has won four races in a row (by calendar date), in multiple disciplines, in the event’s history: Hermann MAIER (AUT) won three races in December 1999 followed by the a fourth a year later (see details below).

KILDE (NOR) won today’s super G with a time of 1 minute, 10.73s, edging out Marco ODERMATT (SUI) by .20 seconds. Alexis PINTURAULT (FRA) was third with 1:11.03 (+.30s).

RESULTS

The rivalry that has been sizzling between KILDE and ODERMATT has caught fire in the early portion of the 2022-23 Audi FIS Ski World Cup season. ODERMATT, last year’s overall World Cup Champion, edged out KILDE at the super G in Lake Louise, Canada, Nov. 27 by .37s.

Also in Lake Louise, at the Downhill Nov. 26, KILDE was first and ODERMATT third.

Today’s result means that the duo are – so far – pulling quickly away from the rest of the pack as they battle for this season’s crystal globe. ODERMATT leads KILDE by 40 points due to a giant slalom win in Soelden earlier this year. In downhill, KILDE has the lead, and the pair are now tied in the super G standings.

USA not today

The United States team had a tough opening salvo, with both Ryan COCHRAN-SIEGLE (USA) and Travis GANONG (USA) skiing off course. Also with DNF’s for the Americans: Kyle NEGOMIR (USA) and 2019 Xfinity Birds of Prey giant slalom champion Tommy FORD (USA), who typically does not race super G.

A very bright spot for the Americans was a stellar performance for local racer River RADAMUS (USA), who was the best American racer of the day, finishing 16th from a start position of 57th.

KILDE was one of three Norwegians in the top seven.

Other notable achievements on the Xfinity Birds of Prey course:

The great Ted LIGETY (USA) won six giant slaloms held here from 2010-2015 (including Alpine World Ski Championships and Audi FIS Ski World Cups).

Carlo JANKA (SUI) won all three races held in 2009 (super combined, downhill, and giant slalom).

Aksel Lund SVINDAL (NOR) and MAIER (AUT) are tied for most World Cup wins on the course with six each.

If including Alpine World Ski Championships, MAEIR (AUT) has eight total wins and LIGETY has six.



Consecutive wins at Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cups (not including Alpine World Ski Championships) since 1997

Aleksander Aamodt KILDE (NOR)

Dec. 3, 2021 | super G

Dec. 4, 2021 | downhill

Dec. 3, 2022 | downhill

Dec. 4, 2022 | super G

Hermann MAIER (AUT)

Nov. 24, 1999 | giant slalom

Nov. 27, 1999 | downhill

Nov. 28, 1999 | super G

Dec. 2, 2000 | downhill