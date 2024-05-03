Juvenile facing criminal charges for false reporting incident in Edwards

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued the following press release on a juvenile facing charges for false reporting:

Edwards, Colo – In a community that is referred to as, “Happy Valley”, we periodically discover that we are not immune to the challenges and tragedies of our more urban neighbors. The past week and a half has been a stark reminder that we are not isolated from trauma.

After the shock of the tragic juvenile fatality last week in Gypsum, we faced a troubling allegation in Edwards, on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a juvenile was approached and threatened by a group of teens near a bus stop in Edwards.

Due to last week’s fatal incident, this allegation caused immense concern among the community, the school district, and law enforcement, across the entire valley. Most seriously, it created additional fear and anxiety among the young people who live and attend school in this valley, and who are still dealing with the loss of a fellow student.

As a law enforcement agency, we take every allegation very seriously. Each time we deal with minors, we have to be extremely diligent and cautious because even a slight error could cause long-term consequences to a child’s future.

The investigation involved numerous people across the valley including area businesses that might have digital evidence, in addition to extensive checks and interviews with the accused, as well as the victim, parents, community members, and many other interconnected elements, to give a thorough and accurate evaluation of what actually occurred.

Our investigation has determined Monday’s allegation to be false. We want to emphasize there was no credible information or evidence to support the claim of an attack on the reporting individual.

When individuals make false claims, they divert limited resources from those who truly need them. This false allegation caused undue fear and panic among our community, caused costly changes within the schools, and required law enforcement officials to dedicate extensive time to the investigation. The seriousness of the entire incident was widespread, traumatic and, within the context of recent events, will leave a longer imprint on the hearts of our community.

The juvenile who made this false allegation has been criminally charged.

Due to the age of the individual, we will not be releasing information about their identity or additional information about their charges.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant and dedicated to protecting Eagle County. We have added patrols around our schools and are continuing to work with the Eagle County School District, and our partner law enforcement agencies on how best to move forward in providing safe and enjoyable school functions.

We are a community that looks out for one another, and together, we will continue to make Eagle County a safe and thriving place to live.

If you are in need of mental health support, it is available through Vail Behavioral Health at https://www.vailhealthbh.org or call (844) 493-8255 for local 24/7 Crisis Response.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500.

Persons who are charged with crimes are innocent until proven guilty.