Joss Stone brings soul and her ‘Ellipsis’ tour to Beaver Creek

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on Joss Stone playing the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in August:

Beaver Creek, Colo., May 30, 2024 – World-renowned British soul sensation Joss Stone is set to captivate audiences at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek during her upcoming ‘Ellipsis’ tour. This highly anticipated string of shows in the U.S., South America, Europe, and the UK provides both a postscript to the stunning success of her ‘20 Years Of Soul’ tour, and a prelude to Stone’s forthcoming album, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eager to experience her latest musical evolution. Tickets are available now at vilarpac.org.

The ‘Ellipsis’ tour promises a night of unparalleled musical magic, as Stone takes to the VPAC stage for the first time to perform an eclectic mix of her classic hits spanning her illustrious career, from rare gems to tantalizing teasers of things to come from her upcoming disco-flavored album. Audiences can expect to be serenaded by the soulful tunes that have defined Stone’s musical journey, alongside a selection of carefully chosen covers and heartfelt tributes to artists who have inspired her. Stone has collaborated with the likes of Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck, Nas, Raphael Saadiq, and Sheila E, among others. She’s also performed alongside legendary artists such as James Brown, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Sting, Van Morrison and Melissa Etheridge.

Speaking on the tour, Stone notes, “When I get on stage, I’m in front of the people who validate the reasons I make noises; you’re meeting and connecting with people who genuinely love what you do. When I’m onstage I feel at home.”

Stone’s illustrious career began in 2003, when she was just 16. Her debut album, The Soul Sessions, paved the way for nine more studio albums, totaling sales of 15 million worldwide. In 2004, Stone became the then-youngest female to top the UK Albums Charts with her certified RIAA platinum Mind Body & Soul album. From there, the hits kept coming, with albums Introducing Joss Stone (2007) and Colour Me Free (2009) dropping.

Her first full-length collaboration followed with Dave Stewart, LP1, in 2011, which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 list. SuperHeavy also dropped in 2011, including the all-superstar combo of Stone, Stewart, Mick Jagger, Damian Marley, and A.R. Rahman. Co-produced by Stewart and Jagger, the group’s self-titled debut album was met with critical acclaim. Then came Soul Sessions 2 (2012) and Water For Your Soul (2015), which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Reggae Albums” chart and showcased Stone’s successful ability to bridge musical genres. In February 2022, she released the critically acclaimed album, “Never Forget My Love,” produced by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, and written by Joss and Dave.

Stone stretches her considerable influence across more than the music world, however. Her Joss Stone Foundation was formed to work alongside a global network of 200 charities to provide solutions and deliver locally in cultures and communities around the world while she toured.

In recent years, Joss Stone has performed sold out London shows at the Eventim Apollo with Burt Bacharach, in a show where The Guardian said she “…wraps herself around the classics with a compassion and conviction that make her a Bacharach foil every bit the equal of Dusty or Dionne.” In her own headline show in 2023 at the iconic London Palladium, she garnered rave reviews including 5 stars from The Telegraph.

Joss Stone will join a jampacked summer lineup at the VPAC including Burning Spear (June 5), Tanya Tucker (July 5), Blackberry Smoke (July 10 & 11), SHAGGY (July 20) many more. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.