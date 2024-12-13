Jerry Seinfeld to bring his iconic humor to Vilar Performing Arts Center this March

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek recently issued the following press release on Jerry Seinfeld coming in March:

Jerry Seinfeld

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld will bring his world-renowned stand-up to the Vail Valley Foundation’s Vilar Performing Arts Center on March 14 with two must-see performances at 6pm and 9pm.

The comedian, who rose to international fame with the groundbreaking sitcom that bears his name, will deliver his signature observational humor to audiences in the Vilar’s intimate mountain venue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jerry Seinfeld to our stage,” said Owen Hutchinson, Artistic Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “Adding a comedy icon like Jerry to our roster of legendary performers is a dream come true. From Robin Williams to Jay Leno, our theater has a rich history of hosting the biggest names in comedy, and Seinfeld continues that extraordinary tradition.”

The show comes at the perfect time for spring break visitors. With the Vilar’s convenient location just steps from Beaver Creek’s ice rink, comedy fans and ski enthusiasts can easily transition from the slopes to side-splitting laughter, making it an ideal entertainment option for vacationers.

Seinfeld’s performance is part of the Vilar’s outstanding 2025 comedy season, which includes an impressive lineup of hilarious talent including:

Tickets for Seinfeld’s performances go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 12pm at vilarpac.org.

With a career spanning decades and including the creation of what TV Guide named ‘the greatest television show of all time’, Seinfeld continues to delight audiences nationwide. From his early days on The Tonight Show to his recent Netflix specials and web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” he remains a comedy powerhouse.

Don’t miss your chance to see this comedy legend in one of the most unique and intimate venues in the Rocky Mountains.