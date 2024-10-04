Ice Castles coming to Eagle County Fairgrounds

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Ice Castles adding a new location at the Eagle County Fairgrounds:

An enchanting world of ice and wonder is set to return to Colorado with twice the magic this winter, bringing a fairytale experience for all ages.



Ice Castles will add a new location this winter at the Eagle County Fairgrounds as well as return for the second winter in Cripple Creek on the front range. Eagle County welcomes this premiere outdoor winter attraction and was honored to be selected as this season’s chosen location.



“This is a very special opportunity to showcase a nationally recognized event right here in our backyard,” said Eagle County Facilities Director Jesse Meryhew. “We are incredibly excited to host Ice Castles at the county fairgrounds and invite both visitors and locals to check out what will surely be a remarkable experience.”



Whether it’s ice tunnels or towering frozen archways, there’s a sense of magic at Ice Castles that awakens the imagination. The winter attraction features tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and caves built entirely from ice. The acre-sized winter playgrounds are illuminated at night by color-changing LED lights embedded inside the ice.



“We are thrilled to add a second location in Colorado this winter where we can create a sense of magic and wonder for our guests,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird. “Our team is energized to build an experience in Eagle that compliments the stunning natural beauty adjacent to the Eagle River.”



Construction on both Ice Castles locations will begin in late October where a team of approximately 20 ice artisans will spend several weeks building the experience using icicles that they grow, harvest, and hand-place one-by-one. Ice Castles typically opens in late December, depending on the weather, and remains open until early March.



The pedestrian path will remain open; the disc golf course will remain open until approximately November. Fencing will be placed around the operational area for Ice Castles within the fairgrounds complex.



The Utah-based company will have a total of 5 locations this year with other locations in Utah, Minnesota, and New Hampshire. Peak season tickets to visit the frozen fortresses will be available on November 26, 2024, and can be purchased on the attraction’s website, www.icecastles.com.