Hickenlooper, Bennet both vote ‘no’ but Senate still passes Trump spending bill

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennett speaks during the Colorado Democratic Party’s watch party on Nov. 5 (Andrew Fraieli for Colorado Newsline).

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, voted against a stopgap spending bill that passed the Senate Friday.

Both senators highlighted that Republicans “knew they needed Democratic votes to pass their spending bill,” Bennet said, but they did not include Democrats in negotiations on the measure. Hickenlooper called the lack of effort to get bipartisan support on the bill “irresponsible” as it has led to the potential for a government shutdown.

“The Republican spending bill does not serve Coloradans well; therefore, I will be voting no,” Bennet said in a statement Thursday. “In the coming days, I am committed to working across the aisle to finish the appropriations process and craft a bill that is a better deal for Colorado.”

CNN reported that Bennet “erupted” in a private meeting with Senate Democratic leadership, saying they have “no strategy, no plan, and no message on this spending bill.”

Senate Democrats opposed the bill, having not been included in its drafting despite Republicans needing Democratic votes to end debate on the measure and advance it to a final vote. They also argued it would give more power to President Donald Trump, who has already pushed the limits of his constitutional authority over spending.

Bennet and Hickenlooper voted against ending debate on the bill — though enough Senate Democrats voted with Republicans to overcome the debate-ending 60-vote threshold — as well as the bill itself, which passed on a 54-46 vote.

Hickenlooper said at a virtual town hall Wednesday night that Congress needed to pass a bill that preserves its authority over federal spending. He said the Senate should support a 30-day funding bill, and then use that time to resolve remaining budget issues.

“The Constitution is clear: Congress holds the power of the purse,” Hickenlooper said. “This bill would wipe out Congressional oversight, letting Trump cut and redirect funding, however he wants.”

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.