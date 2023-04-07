Guerriero named SVP & COO of Vail Resorts’ Rockies Region

Vail Resorts on Thursday issued the following letter from Bill Rock, President of the Vail Resorts Mountain Division, announcing Nadia Guerriero, currently VP & COO of Beaver Creek Resort, has been appointed SVP & COO of the Rockies Region and appointed to the Vail Resorts Executive Committee:

I am pleased to share that Nadia Guerriero, currently VP & COO of Beaver Creek Resort, is appointed SVP & COO of the Rockies Region and appointed to the Vail Resorts Executive Committee. In her new role, Nadia will lead our six destination resorts in Colorado and Utah. She will report to me and be effective in her new role May 1.

Nadia has been with Vail Resorts since 2010, when the company acquired Northstar California in Lake Tahoe. She served in numerous roles at the resort, ultimately being named VP & GM in 2016. In 2019, Nadia joined the Beaver Creek team as VP & COO. Nadia has a long career in the sports industry – and you can hear more about her career journey here.

Nadia leads with an enterprise mindset and an ability to integrate and execute company strategies across all lines of business. She has effectively led strategic programs for the enterprise, such as the Lift Optimization Project, which transformed how our company operationalizes data-driven insights to enhance lift performance. She has steered major resort developments, including the McCoy Park terrain expansion at Beaver Creek, and has a proven ability to lead through community and stakeholder engagements.

Nadia is also passionate about advocating for DEI, mental and behavioral health, and the employee experience. Her leadership journey at Vail Resorts has been inspiring, and it has been rooted in a commitment to leading with integrity, hard work, inclusion, and effectiveness. She represents the promise and potential of our talent philosophy in action, and I am proud of the impact she has had, both within and outside of our company.

The VP & COO of Beaver Creek role will be posted tomorrow [Friday]. Please join me in congratulating Nadia on her new role.

Bill Rock

President, Mountain Division

Vail Resorts also sent out the following note from Guerriero:

To my Beaver Creek Team,

Since joining this incredible team in 2019, there has been a common theme throughout my time with all of you: gratitude. I’m grateful for how you persevered through a few challenging seasons with a smile on your face and determination in your step. I’m grateful for how you show up to work as your whole self, and accept each other as teammates. I’m grateful for how you warmly welcome guests across the covered bridge and onto our snowy slopes. But most personally, I’m grateful for how you welcomed me as your Chief Operating Officer.

I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, which is why I have mixed emotions about today’s news. Starting on May 1, I will be leaving Beaver Creek Resort as VP & COO to begin a new role as SVP & COO of the Rockies Region. I will be replacing Bill Rock as he assumes his new role as President of the Mountain Division for our company. I’m both overjoyed at the opportunity and heavy-hearted to be leaving you all on a daily basis.

We are working through succession planning, and the role will be posted tomorrow. I’m confident in this team and your ability to continue to deliver an Experience of a Lifetime at Beaver Creek Resort with excellence. You are all the consummate professionals and the exact definition of what it means to be a Perpetual Host.

When I had the opportunity to move to Colorado with my family, I was excited to return home. I knew I’d be stepping into an exciting new role with exciting new challenges. What I didn’t know was how much more at home I’d feel coming to Beaver Creek Resort, and I was definitely not prepared for how much my family would grow.

Thank you all for being a part of making Beaver Creek my home. Thank you for welcoming me like family. This will certainly not be the last time I cross the covered bridge, and I look forward to watching what this team can accomplish together.

With love,

Nadia