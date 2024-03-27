Gov. Polis visits two Eagle County preschools to highlight UPK success

The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued the following press release on his visit to two preschools in Eagle County:

Gov. Jared Polis

Today, Governor Polis, joined by Colorado Department of Early Childhood Executive Director Lisa Roy, visited two preschools in Eagle County to celebrate the success of Colorado’s Universal Preschool program (UPK) and highlight the open enrollment period for next fall that families can sign up at upk.Colorado.gov. Preschool is serving nearly 40,000 students across Colorado in its first year, propelling Colorado from 26th in preschool access to 8th.

“Here in Eagle County and across the state, preschool is saving Colorado families thousands of dollars every year and helping more kids get the education they deserve. Year one is a great success and we are so excited for year two. Families can sign up now and choose a preschool that works for them at upk.colorado.gov. Early childhood education is an investment in our future, and a step toward an even stronger Colorado where every child can thrive,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Governor Polis started the day with a visit to Children’s Garden of Learning preschool in Vail to meet with staff and students, followed by a visit to Edwards Early Learning Center in Edwards, where he met with students and staff.

In year two, more than 2,000 providers have applied to participate in the program – nearly 150 more than in the 2023-24 school year. Preschool will also continue utilizing a flexible mixed delivery model to ensure children and their families receive the best possible preschool experience. Upward of almost 24,000 Colorado families have already applied.

To learn more and apply, visit upk.colorado.gov.