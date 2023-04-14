Gore Valley Trail to be closed through Lionshead for installation of new sewer main

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District on Thursday issued the following press release on a detour for the Gore Valley Trail through Vail due to the installation of a new sewer main:

Starting Apr. 17, the Gore Valley Trail through Vail, from Lionshead Place to the Simba Run underpass connector spur, will be fully closed to install a new sewer main along the southern face of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s wastewater treatment facility in Vail.

The full closure will likely remain in place until Jun. 6. A shorter segment of the trail, from Forest Road to the Simba Run underpass connection spur, will be closed Jun. 7 – 11. Additional closures may be necessary after Jun. 11.

Although this is a popular section of the Gore Valley Trail, public safety is a priority, and the closure is necessary due to excavation in and near the trail for the new pipeline. Signage and barricades will be in place throughout the closure duration. Upon completion, new asphalt pavement will be installed on the path for approximately 60 linear feet.

The new sewer main is part of the Vail Wastewater Treatment Plant Master Plan Improvements Project, a $2 million project to upgrade aging infrastructure to meet mandated effluent regulations and improve water quality in the Eagle River. The scope of work includes improvements to provide flexibility, redundancy, safety, and resilience to the wastewater treatment process. The new pipeline is integral to the operations of the facility and will allow flexibility in treatment processes.

The duration of the Gore Valley Trail closure is contingent on the availability of asphalt pavement; typically asphalt plants do not open for production until May, dependent on weather. There may be an opportunity to open the trail with a temporary surface but that is also dependent on weather, material availability, and construction progress. The detour route and signage will remain in place for trail users until the trail is reopened to the public.

The overall project is scheduled to be complete in spring of 2024 and is funded by customer wastewater rates and property assessments. The work will be performed by PCL Construction.

For more information, visit www.erwsd.org or contact district customer service at 970-477-5451.