Frisch to announce second bid to unseat Boebert

Less than a month into her second term — after a string of embarrassing statements and actions — far-right MAGA Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is already facing a challenger in the 2024 election … and it’s a familiar name.

Adam Frisch, a Democrat businessman who lost to Boebert by just over 500 votes in November (in a heavily Republican district), will announce Wednesday in Pueblo that he’s taking her on again. Boebert’s massive Western Slope 3rd Congressional District also includes the Roaring Fork Valley corner of Eagle County.

Here’s Tuesday’s press release from Frisch:

Adam Frisch

Woody Creek, CO – Today, Western Slope businessman Adam Frisch is launching his 2024 campaign to defeat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in Colorado’s third congressional district, just months after an exceptionally narrow defeat that defied incredible odds and represented the shock of the 2022 election cycle. Frisch will hold an in-person launch event in Pueblo tomorrow at 10 a.m. MT at the Pueblo Union Depot.

“It was the honor of a lifetime building a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters who rejected Boebert’s extremism with their vote in 2022. But our work in CO-3 is not done,” Frisch said. “November’s election results show us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated, which is why I have decided to launch my 2024 congressional campaign. Despite her near-loss in a district that favored Republicans by 9 points, Boebert has only doubled-down on her divisive antics, attention-seeking, and angertainment that does nothing to benefit the people of Southern and Western Colorado. Out of all the extremists in congress, we’ve proven that Boebert is the only one who can be defeated. I humbly ask for your support as I get back to work to give CO-3 a representative who will take the job seriously and work across the aisle. When elected, I will join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to find solutions and deliver results for the families, businesses, and communities in this district.”

Click here to watch Frisch’s campaign launch video.

Frisch’s 2022 race against Boebert was the closest congressional contest of the last election cycle despite election prognosticators asserting that the race wasn’t competitive. FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich referred to the race as one of the most shocking potential upsets “in the history of the model,” which gave Boebert a 97% chance of winning. The closeness of the race triggered an automatic recount mandated by Colorado statute that was completed on December 12, with Boebert barely winning reelection by 546 votes.

Frisch will begin his first campaign tour of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday to meet with communities across CO-3. Frisch logged over 24,000 miles traveling the district and holding public town halls during his previous campaign.

Tomorrow at 10 a.m., Adam Frisch will kick off his campaign with a public event in Pueblo.

WHAT: Frisch 2024 Campaign Kickoff Event

WHO: CO-3 Candidate Adam Frisch and supporters

WHEN: Wednesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. MT

WHERE: Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W B St, Pueblo, CO 81003