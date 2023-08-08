Foodies visiting St Louis: Where are the most delicious locations?

St Louis is a fairly large city with a small-town vibe, and it sure knows how to pack in a delicious selection of eateries. From mouthwatering Mexican dishes to naughty desserts, the St Louis food industry has reached a surprising milestone of being a worthy rivalry to renowned food destinations like Chicago, L.A., and Portland. With this in mind, we will guide you through our top picks for foodies visiting St Louis.

The Foundry Bakery

From the beautiful mind of Ray Yeh, a St Louis Washington University molecular genetics student, comes The Foundry Bakery. While studying, he stumbled upon a hobby that soon became a passion. Blending the art of baking with the logic of science, Yeh provides the people of St Louis with a doughy experience that’s out of this world. If you want to get in on the delicious egg custards, you’ll have to be there early because they’re high in demand.

Chiang Mai

Thai food is a well-established cuisine in St Louis, but the majority of establishments focus their attention on dishes from Central Thailand. However, Su Hill of Chiang Mai tailors her menu around the Northern region. With a clear focus on Chiang Mai, popular dishes include khao munn gai and som tum. To add to this unique experience, you can even watch as your food is expertly prepared.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery

This delicious St Louis-exclusive creamery serves up small-batch flavors that include a vegan and alcoholic range. With humble roots, CEO Tamara Keefe took a passion for ice cream found in a $2 hand ice cream maker and turned it into a prospering business loved by the community. As well as having several St Louis stores, Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery has an online store that ships nationwide, which means you can continue enjoying this taste sensation once you’re back home.

Gioia’s Deli

Gioia’s Deli started off as a simple sandwich shop in the heart of the 1918 St Louis Italian American community, but it eventually gained recognition with an America’s Classics award from James Beard in 2016. Even though this award exploded sales for this deli, the locals were left annoyed because the same vibe they knew and loved had vanished. On the back of the success, Gioia’s Deli opened spots throughout St Louis.

Akar

Popular chef Bernie Lee has brought a unique menu to St Louis that’s inspired by his travels and attempts to bring comfort to guests. Hitting the spot perfectly, Akar has become a popular spot for Malaysian cuisine. Taking spices, styles, and flavors from other areas, the chef creates an experience that the more conservative customer may turn their nose up at, which makes it a fantastic treat for everyone else.

A visit to St Louis is a dream for any foodie, and this list barely scratches the surface. Once you’re back home, your mind and body will be hungry for more, so you’ll be able to explore further in no time.