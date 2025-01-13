Fireworks in Avon over Martin Luther King holiday weekend

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Fireworks in Avon event over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend:

The Town of Avon winter fireworks tradition, Fireworks in Avon event over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend is not to be missed! Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 18, 2025, to experience the spectacular Fireworks in Avon at Harry A. Nottingham Park. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., guests will be treated to the Battle Mountain Drumline, free chocolate chip cookies from Beaver Creek Resort Company, hot chocolate, and peppermint schnapps for those 21 and older, while supplies last. Followed by a ten-minute winter firework display over a beautiful frozen Nottingham Lake at 6:00 p.m. Once again, the show will be choreographed to an energizing musical score and broadcast on KZYR, so you can listen from any vantage point in the Heart of the Valley, while experiencing the fireworks.

Danita Dempsey, Chief Cultural Officer for the Town of Avon, stated that, “The Town of Avon is pleased to provide the community with another opportunity to create family traditions over Martin Luther King weekend with the third annual Fireworks in Avon. We look forward to gathering with our community,” continued Ms. Dempsey.

Bundle up, grab your friends and family, and join us for free cookies, hot chocolate and for those 21 years of age and older with a State issued ID, free peppermint schnapps while supplies last.

Where: Harry A. Nottingham Park

Harry A. Nottingham Park When: Saturday, January 18, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Begin at 6:00 p.m.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. The Town of Avon Winter Bus Schedule offers multiple options to get you to and from Beaver Creek, Avon Station and within walking distance to Nottingham Park. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m., please click here for locations.

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Avon Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.