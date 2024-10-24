Experience alpine opulence at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch recently issued the following press release on its upcoming winter season:

BEAVER CREEK, CO (October 23, 2024) – Tucked away in Colorado’s picturesque Vail Valley, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch offers an unparalleled winter retreat for families, couples, and friends alike. One of the last true ski-in, ski-out resorts, The Ritz-Carlton provides seamless access to Beaver Creek Mountain’s pristine slopes, complemented by world-class amenities that define mountain luxury. Adventure seekers and relaxation enthusiasts will find their perfect balance here, with offerings ranging from exhilarating daily snowshoe treks with a Resort Naturalist to pampering spa treatments. The resort’s dedicated ski concierge and valet services ensure a hassle-free mountain experience, while three critically acclaimed dining venues satisfy discerning palates. As day turns to night, the property comes alive with après ski entertainment suitable for guests of all ages. Surrounded by the majestic beauty of the Rocky Mountains, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch combines exceptional service with an array of curated experiences, creating unforgettable moments for every guest.

The 2024/2025 season brings a flurry of excitement to the Vail Valley. Kicking off the winter festivities, Beaver Creek lifts officially open for the season on November 27th, inviting ski enthusiasts to carve their own paths down the slopes. Soon after, starting December 6th, the resort’s backyard transforms into a stage for world-class athletics in the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup on Beaver Creek. Adding to the season’s allure, new flight routes to Vail-Eagle Airport (EGE) have made the journey even more convenient, with the resort just a brief 30-minute drive away. New winter seasonal direct flights include San Diego (SAN) and Seattle (SEA) via Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines will service Dallas Forth Worth (DFW), San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN). Continuing seasonal direct flights on United, American and Delta airlines include Houston (IAH), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX), Phoenix (PHX), San Francisco (SFO), Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), New York (JFK), and Newark (EWR).

2024/2025 Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch Winter Experiences:

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch has earned its reputation for outstanding skiing and one of the area’s most effortless ski-in, ski-out experiences. A crown jewel of the resort’s winter amenities is its Ski Concierge and Ski Valet service. As guests arrive, the Ski Concierge meticulously catalogs and stores their equipment and when ski time approaches, the guests’ gear is ready and waiting for a day on the mountain. Upon checkout, the Ski Concierge coordinates with the Bell Team to ensure equipment is smoothly transferred to the resort’s Front Drive for convenient loading.

Families particularly appreciate the acclaimed Ritz Kids and Ski Nanny programs. Ritz Kids caters to young adventurers aged 5-12, offering immersive Rocky Mountain experiences that blend adventure with creativity. For those children enrolled in Beaver Creek Group Ski School’s full-day program, the Ski Nanny service is a parent’s dream. These dedicated professionals assist children with their gear and accompany them to and from mountain lessons, allowing parents to make the most of their own time on the slopes.

Those who want to explore the majestic Colorado mountain range beyond skiing can opt for a collection of different snowshoe hikes. Route favorites include the sunset snowshoe hike where guests can admire the silhouettes of the Rocky Mountains, the four-mile village-to-village snowshoe hike from Bachelor Gulch to Beaver Creek village, and the newest route, a full moon snowshoe tour that reveals the moon-soaked mountains under a sea of sparkling stars. This experience takes place around the full moon cycle, December 15, January 13, February 12, and March 14, weather permitting. Following the hike, guests can cozy up with signature cocktails in the resort’s Great Room or on the Fireside Terrace.

Additional winter experiences include artful imbibing in the resort’s various workshops such as whiskey and woodburning, painting and pinot, collars and cold ones, and an artisanal mixology class. In the evenings, guests can satisfy their appetites at the resort’s distinguished dining venues: WYLD, Sakaba, and Buffalos. Each offers a unique culinary experience that showcases the best of local and international flavors.

WYLD, honored with a second Michelin Guide Recommended distinction in Colorado’s Michelin Guide and Wine Spectator’s Best of Awards Excellence list, stands out as a culinary gem. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Jasper Schneider, all of the culinary experiences on property present a dining experience deeply rooted in local inspiration. Chef Schneider’s bold culinary techniques and commitment to hyper-seasonal ingredients result in dishes that truly capture the essence of the valley. WYLD will offer prix fixe menus on key holidays–Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

For those craving global cuisine, Sakaba provides an intimate sushi lounge experience. Sushi Chef Adolfo Martinez Bererra crafts a menu featuring fresh fish flown in two-three times a week from Japan, complemented by an impressive selection of sake, artisanal Japanese spirits and cocktails. The cozy indoor-outdoor setting invites guests to immerse themselves in the art of traditional Japanese cuisine. On New Year’s Eve, Sakaba will offer a seven-course Omakase menu for $365/person to surprise and delight guests. The celebratory dinner will also include a Kagami Biraki ceremony — a symbolic sake barrel breaking known as ‘opening the mirror’ in Japan — meant to bring good fortune for the year ahead.

Completing the trio is Buffalos, where gastropub fare meets Rocky Mountain charm. The restaurant’s rustic wood accents and imposing stone features create a warm, inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements its hearty menu. Diners can indulge in savory comfort foods, with the restaurant’s renowned Bison chili standing out as a must-try dish. Buffalos also offers an impressive collection of local brews and handcrafted cocktails, ideal for pairing with any meal. For those looking to unwind after a day on the slopes, the heated outdoor terrace serves as the perfect setting to enjoy après -ski delights. New this year, Buffalos is offering a family après- ski experience with a family menu, s’mores, games, gourmet hot chocolate and more. As evening rolls in, Buffalos transforms into a steakhouse with unique Mexican inspired dishes, offering robust options that add a flavorful twist on classic steakhouse favorites.

After a day on the slopes, guests and day visitors alike can nurse their sore muscles back to health in the calming oasis within The Ritz-Carlton Spa. The 21,000 square-foot spa incorporates elements from its Mountain setting into its treatments and decor. Signature treatments include the Alpenglow body wrap, River Stone massage, and even a Copper Tub experience, all of which incorporate locally sourced herbs, plants and minerals. The facilities are home to steam rooms, Himalayan salt wall dry sauna, lunge pools and a gorgeous stone-lined grotto for wading.

Festive Season – 13 Days of Wonder:

Designed for all guests and especially beloved by families, the resort has created 13 days of Holiday programming with events to surprise and delight. From December 20 – Thursday, January 1, festive activities bring the magic of the season to life including snow globe and ornament making, cookie decorating, storytelling, and a nightly lighting of the Menorah. Additional experiences include encounters with Santa’s reindeer, a Game Room, and New Year’s Eve programs for all ages. This includes a Kids Night Out event, providing late-night fun while parents explore the resort-wide New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Prior to 13 Days of Wonder, the resort hosts a Thanksgiving tree lighting ceremony to formally kick off the winter season. On Saturday, November 30, guests can gather around the towering Christmas tree in the Porte Cochere for the annual tree lighting and live entertaiment.at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony is open to both guests and the public.

The distinguished service and personalized programming are made possible by the exceptional Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, please call +1 (970) 748-6200 or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/colorado/bachelor-gulch.