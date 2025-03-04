Epic Pass for next season now available at lowest price of $1,051

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following press release on next season’s Epic Pass pricing and expansion of access in Europe:
BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With today’s news that 2025/26 Epic Passes are on sale at the lowest price of the year, Vail Resorts announced that Epic Pass is expanding access to Verbier 4 Vallées in Switzerland.
“Epic Pass was created to unlock access to incredible mountain resorts at an unmatched value for skiers and riders,” said Courtney Goldstein, Chief Marketing Officer for Vail Resorts. “We are always working to raise the bar to deliver the Experience of a Lifetime for our Pass Holders season after season, from growing access to world-class resorts to lift upgrades and technology innovations like Mobile Pass, My Epic Assistant and My Epic Gear.”
Verbier 4 Vallées is Now Even More Epic
New for the 2025/26 winter season, Pass Holders will have expanded access to Verbier 4 Vallées, the premier Swiss Alps ski area. All Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Australia Pass, Epic Adaptive Pass, and Epic Australia Adaptive Pass Holders will now have access to Verbier 4 Vallées. Epic Pass and Epic Adaptive Pass will now include five days of consecutive, unrestricted access to Verbier 4 Vallées. Epic Local Pass, Epic Australia Pass and Epic Australia Adaptive Pass will have five days of consecutive access, with some restricted dates.
Verbier is located in Switzerland’s Valais Canton and is the gateway to the 4 Vallées ski area. Verbier is known for its breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc right from the trails. With 410 kilometers of runs, Verbier 4 Vallées includes six ski resorts spanning four valleys, making it Switzerland’s largest ski area. Nestled in a natural reserve of snow, Verbier 4 Vallées promises unforgettable skiing and riding, plus access to incredible culinary offerings and an array of exciting events from sporting competitions to music festivals to contemporary art exhibitions – there is something for everyone.
Verbier 4 Vallées is located two hours from Geneva in Switzerland’s Valais Canton, and accessible by train or car from Vail Resorts recently acquired Swiss resorts, Crans-Montana Mountain Resort and Andermatt-Sedrun.
“Verbier 4 Vallées is not just any ski area, it’s six unique resorts (Verbier, Bruson, La Tzoumaz, Nendaz, Vesonnaz and Thyon) all linked to each other creating one of the most standout ski areas in Europe,” said Laurent Vaucher, Chief Executive Officer at Verbier. “We are honored to be a part of the Epic Pass, in the company of some of the greatest mountain resorts in the world, and we look forward to welcoming guests to Verbier next winter season to experience the exhilarating slopes from La Pasay in Bruson to the Mont-Fort piste.”
2025/26 Epic Passes are on Sale at the Lowest Price of the Year
The 2025/26 Epic Pass ($1,051 adults; $537 children) offers unlimited, unrestricted access to Vail Resorts’ 42 owned and operated mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain and Stowe, plus access to iconic partner resorts like Telluride, Colorado; Rusutsu and Hakuba Valley, Japan; Verbier 4 Vallées, Switzerland; and more across Europe. The Epic Local Pass ($783 adults; $407 children) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts, plus access to destination resorts with some restrictions.
More guests are choosing Passes over lift tickets, in part, thanks to the Epic Day Pass, which allows skiers and riders to build their own Pass, choosing the numbers of days, resort access and whether to include peak dates, from $47-$100 per day. Epic Day Passes provide up to 65% savings compared to lift ticket prices. Last season, 75% of visitation to Vail Resorts’ mountains were from guests with a Pass product. More details on Pass options for the 2025/26 season are linked here.
Available for a limited time, skiers and riders who buy an Epic Pass now will also receive 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski With a Friend Tickets. A Buddy Ticket offers up to 45% savings on a lift ticket to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. Head straight to the lift together with Buddy and Ski With a Friend Tickets on the My Epic app. Additionally, all Passes come with Epic Mountain Rewards, which offer exclusive discounts including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more – all winter long.
Vail Resorts Continues Transformative Investments in the Guest Experience
Vail Resorts’ focus on the guest experience has fueled unprecedented innovation in the ski industry. The company has invested more than $2.5 billion in guest experience improvements over the past 15 years, including enhanced low-energy snowmaking, dozens of new lifts and gondolas, and award-winning technology innovations such as Mobile Pass, My Epic Assistant using AI technology, and My Epic Gear.
Innovations focused on speed-to-snow have contributed to a decrease in lift line wait times year over year for the last three years. On average this season, lift lines lasting more than 10 minutes have occurred less than 3% of the time, including during weekends and holidays.
Additional investments in the guest experience are in store for the 2025/26 winter season and beyond:
Signature experiences and events highlight the uniqueness of each mountain resort, including:
Epic Passes are on sale at the lowest price of the year for a limited time only. Skiers and riders should get their Pass now to benefit from exclusive perks including 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski With a Friend Tickets before it’s too late. Visit www.epicpass.com to compare Pass options and buy a Pass.