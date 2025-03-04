Epic Pass for next season now available at lowest price of $1,051

Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following press release on next season’s Epic Pass pricing and expansion of access in Europe:

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With today’s news that 2025/26 Epic Passes are on sale at the lowest price of the year, Vail Resorts announced that Epic Pass is expanding access to Verbier 4 Vallées in Switzerland.

“Epic Pass was created to unlock access to incredible mountain resorts at an unmatched value for skiers and riders,” said Courtney Goldstein, Chief Marketing Officer for Vail Resorts. “We are always working to raise the bar to deliver the Experience of a Lifetime for our Pass Holders season after season, from growing access to world-class resorts to lift upgrades and technology innovations like Mobile Pass, My Epic Assistant and My Epic Gear.”

Verbier 4 Vallées is Now Even More Epic

New for the 2025/26 winter season, Pass Holders will have expanded access to Verbier 4 Vallées, the premier Swiss Alps ski area. All Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Australia Pass, Epic Adaptive Pass, and Epic Australia Adaptive Pass Holders will now have access to Verbier 4 Vallées. Epic Pass and Epic Adaptive Pass will now include five days of consecutive, unrestricted access to Verbier 4 Vallées. Epic Local Pass, Epic Australia Pass and Epic Australia Adaptive Pass will have five days of consecutive access, with some restricted dates.

Verbier is located in Switzerland’s Valais Canton and is the gateway to the 4 Vallées ski area. Verbier is known for its breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc right from the trails. With 410 kilometers of runs, Verbier 4 Vallées includes six ski resorts spanning four valleys, making it Switzerland’s largest ski area. Nestled in a natural reserve of snow, Verbier 4 Vallées promises unforgettable skiing and riding, plus access to incredible culinary offerings and an array of exciting events from sporting competitions to music festivals to contemporary art exhibitions – there is something for everyone.

Verbier 4 Vallées is located two hours from Geneva in Switzerland’s Valais Canton, and accessible by train or car from Vail Resorts recently acquired Swiss resorts, Crans-Montana Mountain Resort and Andermatt-Sedrun.

“Verbier 4 Vallées is not just any ski area, it’s six unique resorts (Verbier, Bruson, La Tzoumaz, Nendaz, Vesonnaz and Thyon) all linked to each other creating one of the most standout ski areas in Europe,” said Laurent Vaucher, Chief Executive Officer at Verbier. “We are honored to be a part of the Epic Pass, in the company of some of the greatest mountain resorts in the world, and we look forward to welcoming guests to Verbier next winter season to experience the exhilarating slopes from La Pasay in Bruson to the Mont-Fort piste.”

2025/26 Epic Passes are on Sale at the Lowest Price of the Year

The 2025/26 Epic Pass ($1,051 adults; $537 children) offers unlimited, unrestricted access to Vail Resorts’ 42 owned and operated mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain and Stowe, plus access to iconic partner resorts like Telluride, Colorado; Rusutsu and Hakuba Valley, Japan; Verbier 4 Vallées, Switzerland; and more across Europe. The Epic Local Pass ($783 adults; $407 children) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts, plus access to destination resorts with some restrictions.

More guests are choosing Passes over lift tickets, in part, thanks to the Epic Day Pass, which allows skiers and riders to build their own Pass, choosing the numbers of days, resort access and whether to include peak dates, from $47-$100 per day. Epic Day Passes provide up to 65% savings compared to lift ticket prices. Last season, 75% of visitation to Vail Resorts’ mountains were from guests with a Pass product. More details on Pass options for the 2025/26 season are linked here.

Available for a limited time, skiers and riders who buy an Epic Pass now will also receive 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski With a Friend Tickets. A Buddy Ticket offers up to 45% savings on a lift ticket to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. Head straight to the lift together with Buddy and Ski With a Friend Tickets on the My Epic app. Additionally, all Passes come with Epic Mountain Rewards, which offer exclusive discounts including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more – all winter long.

Vail Resorts Continues Transformative Investments in the Guest Experience

Vail Resorts’ focus on the guest experience has fueled unprecedented innovation in the ski industry. The company has invested more than $2.5 billion in guest experience improvements over the past 15 years, including enhanced low-energy snowmaking, dozens of new lifts and gondolas, and award-winning technology innovations such as Mobile Pass, My Epic Assistant using AI technology, and My Epic Gear.

Innovations focused on speed-to-snow have contributed to a decrease in lift line wait times year over year for the last three years. On average this season, lift lines lasting more than 10 minutes have occurred less than 3% of the time, including during weekends and holidays.

Mobile Pass : This industry-leading innovation allows guests to skip the ticket window and buy their Pass (or lift ticket) online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app. When they arrive, they can get scanned, hands-free, straight from their pocket. With this enhancement now available across all Vail Resorts’ North American resorts, guests have a ‘one-stop app,’ offering lift access, real-time guest service with My Epic Assistant, personalized stats, account information and more.

: This industry-leading innovation allows guests to skip the ticket window and buy their Pass (or lift ticket) online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app. When they arrive, they can get scanned, hands-free, straight from their pocket. With this enhancement now available across all Vail Resorts’ North American resorts, guests have a ‘one-stop app,’ offering lift access, real-time guest service with My Epic Assistant, personalized stats, account information and more. My Epic Assistant : My Epic Assistant provides mountain information at guests’ fingertips – anytime, anywhere. Powered by advanced AI and resort experts, My Epic Assistant is available to answer questions about Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone. Vail Resorts plans to expand the technology to additional resorts in future seasons.

: My Epic Assistant provides mountain information at guests’ fingertips – anytime, anywhere. Powered by advanced AI and resort experts, My Epic Assistant is available to answer questions about Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone. Vail Resorts plans to expand the technology to additional resorts in future seasons. My Epic Gear: My Epic Gear is a new gear experience that is better than renting, easier than owning, and just for Vail Resorts guests. With My Epic Gear, members can choose the gear they want from a selection of more than 60 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, and have it delivered to them when and where they want it, including free, daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off. My Epic Gear is available at 12 mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow. Skiers and riders still have time to sign up for My Epic Gear this season. Memberships have not yet launched for winter 2025/26.

Additional investments in the guest experience are in store for the 2025/26 winter season and beyond:

Transformation of Park City Mountain ‘s Canyons Village is underway to support a world-class luxury base village experience. The Sunrise lift is being replaced with a new 10-person gondola, which will provide improved circulation and access in the 2025/26 winter season.

‘s Canyons Village is underway to support a world-class luxury base village experience. The Sunrise lift is being replaced with a new 10-person gondola, which will provide improved circulation and access in the 2025/26 winter season. At Vail Mountain , plans are in motion to develop the West Lionshead area into a fourth base village with access to the resort’s legendary terrain, plus new lodging, restaurants, and boutiques, as well as community benefits such as workforce housing.

, plans are in motion to develop the West Lionshead area into a fourth base village with access to the resort’s legendary terrain, plus new lodging, restaurants, and boutiques, as well as community benefits such as workforce housing. Transformational investments continue at the key base area portals of Breckenridge Peak 8 and Keystone River Run with enhanced beginner and children’s experiences.

Peak 8 and River Run with enhanced beginner and children’s experiences. Abroad, Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland will receive two new six-person high speed lifts to increase capacity and improve the guest experience at the Val Val area. Perisher in Australia will debut a new six-person high speed lift this year, unlocking what will become Australia’s highest lifted point at nearly 6,700 feet high.

Signature experiences and events highlight the uniqueness of each mountain resort, including:

Vail Mountain is becoming the world’s premier high alpine music destination featuring a variety of artists including Tiesto, Jungle and John Summit.

is becoming the world’s premier high alpine music destination featuring a variety of artists including Tiesto, Jungle and John Summit. At Beaver Creek , memorable on-mountain culinary experiences will continue at the resort’s renowned fine dining cabins, building on the success of this season’s collaboration with Michelin-recognized Colorado restaurants.

, memorable on-mountain culinary experiences will continue at the resort’s renowned fine dining cabins, building on the success of this season’s collaboration with Michelin-recognized Colorado restaurants. North America’s largest ski resort, Whistler Blackcomb , continues to expand its legendary lineup of signature events including the Fire & Ice Show and this year’s new Winemaker Lunch Series where guests dine in the sky while sipping world-class wines.

, continues to expand its legendary lineup of signature events including the Fire & Ice Show and this year’s new Winemaker Lunch Series where guests dine in the sky while sipping world-class wines. In the East, the fabled Pond Skim is officially back this spring at Stowe as the mountain resort prepares to kick off its first Annual Spring Bash promising a splash into next season.

Epic Passes are on sale at the lowest price of the year for a limited time only. Skiers and riders should get their Pass now to benefit from exclusive perks including 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski With a Friend Tickets before it’s too late. Visit www.epicpass.com to compare Pass options and buy a Pass.







