Elk calving closures in place in critical areas of local U.S. Forest Service land

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on critical elk-calving trail closures throughout the White River National Forest, including the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District:

White River National Forest officials are reminding the public about the important seasonal trail closures in place in critical areas on the Aspen-Sopris and Eagle-Holy Cross ranger districts to protect calving elk.

The White River National Forest has worked closely with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to identify the most critical calving areas for elk, which are seasonally closed to all uses to reduce disturbance.

“Elk return to these areas every year because they offer the water, forage and seclusion they need to survive, birth, and nurse without being startled or disrupted,” said Natahsa Goedert, wildlife and fish program manager. “Repeated disturbance to elk from people and dogs during calving season in these critical areas has led to lowered calf survival rates. Science shows even one person per day can disrupt the seclusion needed for these life functions.”

The White River National Forest is renowned for both its incredible year-round recreational opportunities as well as its tremendous wildlife resources. Maintaining both requires finding a balance, particularly in sensitive areas during sensitive times, such as elk calving areas.

“We are seeing an increasing number of closure violations from hikers, dog walkers, and cyclists in areas closed for elk calving each spring as the snow begins to melt and these areas become more accessible,” Goedert said. “Please help us protect this incredible wildlife resource by using an alternative area during these seasonal closures.”

Specific roads and trails in critical elk calving areas are seasonally closed to all uses:

Aspen-Sopris Ranger District

• Tom Blake trail, Sequel trail and other trails in the Elk Camp and Two Creeks vicinity are closed April 25 through June 20. These trails and the surrounding area open June 21.

• Anaerobic Nightmare trail is closed April 25 through June 27. This trail and the surrounding area open June 28.

• Government trail #1980 and Sugarbowl trail are closed May 15 through June 27. These trails and the surrounding area open June 28.

Suggested alternative trails include the Highline/Lowline trails (open year round); Sky Mountain Park trails (open May 16); North Rim trail (opens May 16); South Rim trail (open year round); Ditch trail (open year round); Sam’s Knob and Alpine Springs trails; West Government trail; and Elk Camp work roads. Visit Pitkinoutside.com for additional info on all of these trails. For other trail suggestions, or more information on this seasonal closure, contact the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District at 970-963-2266.

Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District

• Knob Hill #2021: Opened on April 16

• Whiskey Creek #2348: Closed currently –June 20 (opens on June 21)

• Eastern Hillside #2347: Closed currently – June 20 (opens on June 21)

• North Trail #1896: April 15 – June 20 (opens on June 21)

• Buffehr Creek #2111: April 15 – June 20 (opens on June 21)

• Everkrisp Trail #2122: Closed November 23 – June 20 (opens June 21)

• Son of Middle Creek #2136: April 15 – June 20 (opens on June 21)

• Paulie’s Plunge/Stone Creek #2349: May 15 – June 20 (opens on June 21)

• Two Elk #2005 (from the west entrance at the second bridge to the east end at the Vail Bike Path): May 6 – June 30 (opens on July 1).

Additionally, Beaver Creek’s McCoy Park and the Vail Back Bowls are closed to human entry between May 6 and June 30, opening on July 1.

For information about other seasonal trail closures, open trails, and current trail conditions in the Eagle Valley, please visit: https://www.vvmta.org/seasonaltrailclosures/ or contact the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, 970 827-5715.