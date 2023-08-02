Elevation Beaver Creek announces initial lineup for its music, wine, adventure experience

Elevation Beaver Creek recently issued the following press release on its Oct. 1-3 event:

(Nashville, Tennessee – July 31, 2023) – Elevation Beaver Creek, the highly anticipated event combining music, wine, and adventure, is thrilled to unveil the first round of performers.

Drawing from a carefully curated selection of artists, Elevation Beaver Creek is proud to present an exceptional lineup that spans a variety of genres, including Americana, AAA, and Country. This diverse roster is sure to captivate both music enthusiasts and executives representing radio, music supervision, DSPs, media, and more.

The roster includes prominent names such as Billy Currington, recognized for his soulful country melodies and widespread appeal, along with Michael Franti, a celebrated singer-songwriter known for his inspirational performances and powerful messages. Adding to the excitement are other notable performers, including the versatile singer and guitarist, Brian Kelley. Best known as the Florida representative of the hitmakers Florida Georgia Line.

In addition to these established artists, Elevation Beaver Creek will also showcase rising talents, who are poised to deliver engaging and authentic performances. Among them are Coffey Anderson, George Birge, Jordana Bryant, Liddy Clark, Alex Hall, John Hollier, HunterGirl, Ryan Larkins, Stephanie Quayle, Jobi Riccio, Josh Ross, Dylan Schneider, Matt Stell, and TheWar and Treaty.

Bobbii Jacobs, President of FF Entertainment, expressed, “Our carefully chosen artists will deliver authentic performances, while attendees immerse themselves in the beauty of Beaver Creek, making this a truly unique experience. As we reveal the first round of performers, I couldn’t be more excited about the diverse lineup that will leave a lasting impression on all attendees.”

Born from the success of Live In The Vineyard (LITV) and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) comes Elevation. Elevation will feature premier travel destinations and performances by new and established artists, culinary delights, winemaker pours, and uniquely curated activities. Like LITV and LITVGC, Elevation will bring music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to experience the event. Elevation allows artists to fully tap into their creativity and draws in an element of adventure through activities and excursions, sometimes led by the artists themselves.

Set for October 1-3, 2023, Elevation strives to bring elements of Napa and transcend them to other hand-selected markets, and locations that exemplify Zen and beauty and where the artists and industry can embrace the local culture. Artists’ interests and passions are also a focus within the event, intertwining exploration into the programming with select artist-engaged adventures, such as hiking, skeet shooting, golf outings, and more.

In-person attendance at Elevation is limited and will only be open to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives, and corporate partners. In addition to the Elevation main events, private VIP performances are exclusively held for select groups.

Elevation is produced by Forefront Networks, a related party company to FF Entertainment.



For more information about Elevation, please visit https://www.liveinthevineyard.com/elevation, and follow along on social media channels (Instagram | Facebook | Twitter).