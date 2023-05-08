Eight candidates seeking two seats on Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors

Holy Cross Energy on Monday issued the following press release on eight candidates running for two seats on the HCE Board of Directors in its upcoming election:

Local rural electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy has announced eight candidates running for two seats on the HCE Board of Directors in its upcoming election. As a cooperative, HCE’s members are also its owners and are encouraged to take an active role as a member and vote. Directors represent the membership and guide HCE’s strategic objectives.



One Director seat is in the cooperative’s Western District, generally comprised of the towns west of Basalt, and one seat is in the Northern District, which includes the Vail and Eagle River Valleys.

Western District candidates include Thomas Sherman, Peggy Meyer and incumbent Alex DeGolia.



Northern District candidates include Kimberly Schlaepfer, Craig Arthur Brown, Linn Brooks, Brian Brandl and Roseann Casey. Incumbent David Campbell is not seeking re-election.



HCE members may vote by mail, online, or in person at HCE’s Annual Meeting at the Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Thursday, June 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Results will be shared beginning at 6:00 p.m. All HCE members, regardless of district, may vote in the election.



Ballots will be mailed and an online link to vote will be emailed to members on May 16. If more than one ballot is submitted per member-of-record, precedence will be given to the paper ballot.



A short biography and candidate Q&A is available online at http://www.holycross.com/election

Ballot and candidate materials are also available in Spanish.