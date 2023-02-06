Eagle River Water & Sanitation now accepting nominations for its board of directors

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently issued the following press release on nominations for its board of directors:

VAIL, Colo. – Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates interested in running for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors. The regular election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2.

Three of the seven board seats are up for election, each for a four-year term. The terms are for director districts 2, 4, and 6, seats currently held by Dick Cleveland, George Gregory, and Bob Warner, respectively. Gregory’s position is term-limited so he cannot run in this election.

Interested candidates may request a self-nomination and acceptance form from ERWSD’s designated election official or download one from the districtwebsite. Candidates must qualify both as an elector of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and in the director district up for election. Director district boundaries may be viewed online. To verify director district eligibility and other candidate requirements, contact designated election official Brian Thompson at info@erwsd.org or 970-477-5451.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. Feb. 24 to file the self-nomination and acceptance form with the designated election official.

Eligible electors may vote at any of three polling places on May 2 or they may cast an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. April 25 and voted ballots must be returned to the designated election official by 7 p.m. on election day. The application for absentee ballot isavailable online or from the designated election official.

For more information, go to https://www.erwsd.org/board-of-director-self-nomination-forms-available-2/ or contact Thompson.