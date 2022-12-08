Eagle River Water & Sanitation auctioning off 11 vehicles

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District this week announced it’s auctioning 11 vehicles through Dec. 15:
The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is selling seven utility and pickup trucks, plus four passenger vehicles using the Public Surplus online auction service. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 5 and closes at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
“As a local government, we want to provide water and wastewater services at a reasonable cost to our taxpayers and ratepayers,” says utility services manager Shane Swartwout. “Using Public Surplus reduces district costs associated with selling used assets and it also broadens the buyer pool, which helps ensure the best value out of vehicles that were used to provide our community with these essential services.”
Vehicles up for auction were used in daily operations and were regularly maintained. Most district vehicles are replaced around about 110,000 miles.
Interested parties should sign up as a registered buyer on the Public Surplus website, where they can also view the district pageshowing current auction vehicles with pictures and information.
The Utility Services department manages the auction; questions will be answered through the Public Surplus website. Bidders may arrange to inspect auction items between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by contacting facilities and fleet services technician Mike Cushman at 970-477-7933. Test drives are not allowed for insurance reasons.
Vehicles available in this auction are:
Year Model/ Description Mileage Auction#
2007 Chevy Colorado 4×4 112,434 3158033
2008 Chevy Colorado 4×4 106,421 3158042
2008 Chevy Silverado 4×4 118,297 3159408
2008 Toyota Tacoma, 2-door, 4×4 95,353 3158056
2009 Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door 102,087 3158063
2009 Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door 103,436 3158129
2009 Chevy Colorado 4×4 116,092 3158122
2009 Chevy Silverado 4×4 127,925 3168392
2011 Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door 106,555 3158135
2011 Chevy Silverado 4×4 105,651 3158026
2015 Toyota Rav4, AWD 120,891 3169791
The highest bid submitted for each item that meets or exceeds the reserve amount will be the winning bidder, who will then be notified directly by Public Surplus. Winners will pay their winning bid plus a 10 percent handling fee that is charged by Public Surplus. For more information, go to www.erwsd.org.
Michael Sanner
December 8, 2022 at 8:58 am
Hope you look to replace these vehicles with electric cars and trucks. Their cost over a 100,000 miles is much less. Fuel and maintenance a quarter or 1/5 as much. And the EVs will go another 100,000 miles or more. Look at total cost of ownership rather than initial purchase price.
This doesn’t even include the benefit to the environment.