Eagle River Water & Sanitation auctioning off 11 vehicles

December 8, 2022, 7:33 am

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District this week announced it’s auctioning 11 vehicles through Dec. 15:

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is selling seven utility and pickup trucks, plus four passenger vehicles using the Public Surplus online auction service. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 5 and closes at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

“As a local government, we want to provide water and wastewater services at a reasonable cost to our taxpayers and ratepayers,” says utility services manager Shane Swartwout. “Using Public Surplus reduces district costs associated with selling used assets and it also broadens the buyer pool, which helps ensure the best value out of vehicles that were used to provide our community with these essential services.”

Vehicles up for auction were used in daily operations and were regularly maintained. Most district vehicles are replaced around about 110,000 miles.

Interested parties should sign up as a registered buyer on the Public Surplus website, where they can also view the district pageshowing current auction vehicles with pictures and information.

The Utility Services department manages the auction; questions will be answered through the Public Surplus website. Bidders may arrange to inspect auction items between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by contacting facilities and fleet services technician Mike Cushman at 970-477-7933. Test drives are not allowed for insurance reasons.

Vehicles available in this auction are:

Year            Model/ Description                    Mileage                      Auction#

2007            Chevy Colorado 4×4                    112,434                      3158033

2008            Chevy Colorado 4×4                    106,421                      3158042

2008            Chevy Silverado 4×4                    118,297                      3159408

2008            Toyota Tacoma, 2-door, 4×4                    95,353                        3158056

2009            Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door                    102,087                      3158063

2009            Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door                    103,436                      3158129

2009            Chevy Colorado 4×4                    116,092                      3158122

2009            Chevy Silverado 4×4                    127,925                      3168392

2011            Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door                    106,555                      3158135

2011            Chevy Silverado 4×4                    105,651                      3158026

2015            Toyota Rav4, AWD                    120,891                      3169791

The highest bid submitted for each item that meets or exceeds the reserve amount will be the winning bidder, who will then be notified directly by Public Surplus. Winners will pay their winning bid plus a 10 percent handling fee that is charged by Public Surplus. For more information, go to www.erwsd.org.

One Response to Eagle River Water & Sanitation auctioning off 11 vehicles

  1. Michael Sanner Reply

    December 8, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Hope you look to replace these vehicles with electric cars and trucks. Their cost over a 100,000 miles is much less. Fuel and maintenance a quarter or 1/5 as much. And the EVs will go another 100,000 miles or more. Look at total cost of ownership rather than initial purchase price.
    This doesn’t even include the benefit to the environment.

