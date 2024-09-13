Eagle Police arrest juvenile for threats to Eagle school

The Eagle Police Department on Friday issued the following press release on Facebook about the arrest of a juvenile in connection with threats to a Town of Eagle School:

The Eagle Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with an investigation into threats against a Town of Eagle school. The investigation began after screenshots of social media messages containing the names of local students at a local school were distributed within the community and reported to Eagle Police Department. Eagle Police Officers successfully identified the juvenile after persistent investigative effort and the juvenile was safely arrested on 09/13/2024.

Additional instances involving other Eagle County Schools are still under investigation. The Eagle Police Department is working closely with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Federal partners to continue these investigations. The Eagle Police Department would like to thank everyone that contributed information to this investigation.

The Eagle Police Department acknowledges that these investigations are tense and upsetting. The contributions by our community have resulted in a safe and effective resolution. The Eagle Police Department does not believe any current threats to schools in the Town of Eagle represent any additional valid dangers. The Eagle Police Department would also like to recognize the Eagle County School District for their partnership and assistance during this investigation.

Eagle Police Department is committed to protecting the safety and security of everyone in our community. If you have any information about this incident or any of the individuals involved, please contact Eagle Police Department at 970-479-2200 and you will be connected to an on-duty officer. You can remain anonymous by contacting the Eagle County Crime Stoppers to submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

We understand the immense concern and anxiety these events are causing and encourage our community to reach out for mental health support if needed. It is available through Vail Behavioral Health at https://ww.vailhealthbh.org or call (844) 493-8255 for local 24/7 Crisis Response.

This case has been forwarded to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. As such, no further information will be released. Persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Names have been withheld because of the ages of the involved persons.

###ESPAÑOL###

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA 13/09/2024

MENOR ARRESTADO TRAS AMENAZAS A UNA ESCUELA DE LA CIUDAD DE EAGLE

El Departamento de Policía de Eagle ha arrestado a un menor en relación con una investigación sobre amenazas contra una escuela de la ciudad de Eagle. La investigación comenzó después de que se distribuyeran dentro de la comunidad capturas de pantalla de mensajes en las redes sociales que contenían los nombres de estudiantes locales en una escuela local y se informó al Departamento de Policía de Eagle. Los oficiales de policía de Eagle identificaron con éxito al menor después de un esfuerzo de investigación persistente y el menor fue arrestado de manera segura el 13/09/2024.

Aún se están investigando casos adicionales que involucran a otras escuelas del condado de Eagle. El Departamento de Policía de Eagle está trabajando en estrecha colaboración con la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Eagle y socios federales para continuar estas investigaciones.

El Departamento de Policía de Eagle desea agradecer a todos los que contribuyeron con información a esta investigación. El Departamento de Policía de Eagle reconoce que estas investigaciones son tensas e inquietantes. Las contribuciones de nuestra comunidad han resultado en una resolución segura y efectiva. El Departamento de Policía de Eagle no cree que las amenazas actuales a las escuelas de la ciudad de Eagle representen peligros válidos adicionales. El Departamento de Policía de Eagle también quisiera reconocer al Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle por su colaboración y asistencia durante esta investigación.

El Departamento de Policía de Eagle está comprometido a proteger la seguridad de todos en nuestra comunidad. Si tiene alguna información sobre este incidente o alguna de las personas involucradas, comuníquese con el Departamento de Policía de Eagle al 970-479-2200 y se lo conectará con un oficial de turno. Puede permanecer anónimo comunicándose con el Departamento de Prevención del Delito del Condado de Eagle para enviar su denuncia en línea en www.p3tips.com o envíe una denuncia utilizando la aplicación móvil gratuita “P3 Tips”. Si su denuncia conduce al arresto y acusación de cualquier sospechoso involucrado, podría ganar una recompensa en efectivo del Departamento de Prevención del Delito del Condado de Eagle.

Entendemos la inmensa preocupación y ansiedad que estos eventos están causando y alentamos a nuestra comunidad a buscar apoyo de salud mental si es necesario. Está disponible a través de Vail Behavioral Health en https://ww.vailhealthbh.org o llame al (844) 493-8255 para obtener asistencia local las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana en caso de crisis.

Este caso ha sido remitido a la Fiscalía del Quinto Distrito Judicial para su procesamiento. Por lo tanto, no se divulgará más información.

Las personas acusadas de delitos se presumen inocentes hasta que se demuestre su culpabilidad en un tribunal de justicia. Se han ocultado los nombres debido a las edades de las personas implicadas.