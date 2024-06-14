Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District selected as a 2024 Leave No Trace Spotlight site

John Fielder photo of Holy Cross Wilderness

Leave No Trace recently issued the following press release through the Town of Vail:

The Leave No Trace organization has selected Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District as a 2024 Spotlight site. As outdoor areas all over the country are being impacted by record use, this new initiative from Leave No Trace shines a light on communities rising to meet this challenge with multi-day, onsite education and restoration initiatives. From June 28-30 a Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Team will be in Vail, CO with the Town of Vail, and USFS staff and partners to work with the community and local land agencies to deliver Leave No Trace education as well as to partner on restoration and stewardship projects.

Sites are nominated for the Leave No Trace Spotlight initiative by local land agencies or community groups. The diverse sites chosen in 2024 span the country, each with unique environmental challenges. The goal of the initiative is to equip each Spotlight area with relevant Leave No Trace tools that address the impacts the site is facing and ultimately, to foster healthy lands and people.

“The Spotlight program is an amazing way to highlight the power of community and the difference people can make when they unite to protect the outdoors,” states Dana Watts, the Executive Director of Leave No Trace. “Spotlights put conservation into action. The 3-day program, led by our Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Team, focuses on workshops, Leave No Trace education, and community engagement to ensure that every Spotlight host is empowered with the tools necessary to continue to protect and conserve the areas around them.”

“We are honored Leave No Trace selected the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District as a Spotlight site,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “The additional attention and public education this program provides will help us address the challenges and impacts of the more than 5 million annual visitors to the Ranger District.”

“We are looking forward to co-hosting spotlight events with the Town of Vail,” Veldhuis said. “With several highly popular trailheads into the National Forest being within and adjacent to the Town of Vail, they have been our long-time partner in educating the public and managing impacts from heavy recreational use.”

The following events are free and open to the public and we encourage people of all ages to attend. For more information visit https://lnt.org/event/leave-no-trace-spotlight-eagle-holy-cross-ranger-district/.

Saturday, June 29: Leave No Trace Pop-up Education & Outreach: Join Leave No Trace, Town of Vail, and USFS staff and partners for engaging outreach and education, meet the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Team, and learn more about Leave No Trace and how to protect the incredible natural areas in the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District and all your favorite outdoor spaces.

The program will be set up at Gore Creek Trailhead, East Terminus of Bighorn Road, Vail, Colorado.

Parking is limited at the trailhead and on a first-come, first-served basis so consider parking at the Vail Village Parking Structure and use the free Hiker Express Shuttle that runs every 30 minutes on the :15 and :45 from Vail Transportation Center from 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Learn more at https://discovervail.com/event/leave-no-trace-pop-up-education-outreach/

Sunday, June 30: Volunteer Stewardship Project: Join Leave No Trace, Town of Vail, and USFS staff and partners in the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District for a fun volunteer day and stewardship project. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects such as trail maintenance and other needed restoration work.

Important information:

Must be able to walk/hike on uneven terrain.

Bring water, snacks, a hat, sunscreen, and dress for the weather.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required. Tools and supplies provided, but please bring work gloves if you have them.

Learn more at https://discovervail.com/event/leave-no-trace-volunteer-stewardship-project/