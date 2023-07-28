Eagle County voters urged to update their addresses prior to next election

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s office recently issued the following press release on updating voter registration information:
Eagle County active, registered voters have received, or will receive shortly, letters encouraging them to update their residential and mailing addresses. Voter registration addresses are critical, because the residential address determines what a voter is legally allowed to vote on, and the mailing address is where the ballot will be mailed this fall. Importantly, and by law, ballots are not forwardable by the US Postal Service, so the mailing address must be up-to-date.
“We sent letters to every active, registered voter in Eagle County proactively providing them with the residential and mailing addresses in their voter registration record,” said Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien. “This outreach is not required, but is a practice the Clerk’s Office implemented to help voters keep their voter registration information current and to keep our voter rolls as accurate as possible. Voter registration information is updated by our office daily, and voters can help us maintain accurate voter records by verifying the information contained in the outreach letter.”
If the information in the letter is correct, a voter does not need to take any action. If updates are needed, the voter can return, using the enclosed postage paid return envelope, a voter registration form which is on the back side of the letter. Voters can also update their information at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
If a voter has a ballot mailing address in their voter record, then that information was included in the letter as well. A ballot mailing address is not required to be in a voter record, but if a voter knows they will be at a different address during the election, the voter can specify a “ballot mailing address” where the ballot will be sent. Note, that a ballot mailing address will stay in a voter’s record until the voter removes it.
Ballots for the November 7, 2023 Coordinated Election will be mailed to active, registered voters the week of October 16.
###ESPAÑOL###
Se anima los votantes a actualizar sus direcciones antes de las próximas elecciones
24 de julio de 2023 – Los votantes registrados activos del Condado de Eagle han recibido, o recibirán pronto, cartas animándolos a actualizar sus direcciones residenciales y postales. Las direcciones de registro de votantes son fundamentales, porque la dirección residencial determina sobre qué se le permite votar legalmente a un votante, y la dirección postal es donde se enviará la boleta este otoño. Es importante destacar que, por ley, el Servicio Postal de EE. UU. no puede reenviar boletas, por lo que la dirección postal debe estar actualizada.
“Enviamos cartas a todos los votantes activos registrados en el Condado de Eagle proporcionándoles proactivamente las direcciones residenciales y postales registradas en el registro de votantes”, dijo la secretaria y registradora del Condado de Eagle, Regina O’Brien. “Este alcance no es obligatorio, pero es una práctica que implementó la Oficina del Secretario para ayudar a los votantes a mantener actualizada su información en el registro de votantes y para mantener nuestras listas de votantes lo más precisas posible. Nuestra oficina actualiza diariamente la información del registro de votantes, y los votantes pueden ayudarnos a mantener registros de votantes precisos al verificar la información contenida en la carta enviada”.
Si la información en la carta es correcta, el votante no necesita tomar ninguna medida. Si se necesitan actualizaciones, el votante puede devolver, utilizando el sobre de devolución con franqueo pagado adjunto, un formulario de registro de votante que se encuentra en el reverso de la carta. También puede actualizar su información en www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
Si un votante tiene una dirección postal para la boleta en su registro de votante, esa información también se incluyó en la carta. No se requiere que la dirección postal de la boleta aparezca en un registro de votante, pero si un votante sabe que estará en una dirección diferente durante la elección, el votante puede especificar una “dirección postal de la boleta” donde se enviará la boleta. Tenga en cuenta que la dirección postal de la boleta permanecerá en el registro del votante hasta que el votante la elimine.
Las boletas para la elección coordinada del 7 de noviembre de 2023 se enviarán por correo a los votantes registrados activos la semana del 16 de octubre.