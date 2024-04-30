Eagle County, Vail Health, Mountain Rec team up for annual Active Aging Expo

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on its partnership with Vail Health and Mountain Recreation on its annual Active Aging Expo:

Eagle County Healthy Aging, Vail Health, and Mountain Recreation are teaming up to bring back an annual fun-filled morning for older adults at the Edwards Field House. Attendees will learn about opportunities to engage and be active in Eagle County, listen to educational talks, try new activities, take advantage of balance, blood pressure, glucose and cognitive screenings and make new friends and connections. New this year will be painting and flower arranging classes.

“May is Older Americans Month, so we are excited to hold this fun event to celebrate our older community members,” said Healthy Aging Manager Carly Rietmann.

Event details

Date: Friday, May 3

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m

Location: Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

There will be a drawing with prizes. No registration is necessary. This event is targeted towards adults ages 60+.



“Longevity is all about how we can adapt our lifestyle to stay healthier longer and live our lives to the fullest. We hope the expo provides our aging population the resources and social network to do that,” said Chris Lindley, Chief Population Health Officer for Vail Health. “Vail Health and Howard Head Sports Medicine are grateful to Eagle County Public Health and Mountain Recreation for their partnership on this important topic and in helping us elevate health in our mountain community.”



Staying active as we age benefits physical and mental health, and may contribute to a longer life with greater independence. The expo will provide participants the opportunity to try various new activities such as archery, walking soccer, and a balance challenge course. Educational presentations will cover topics such as longevity, posture and strength, bladder health and more.



“Mountain Recreation is proud to host the Active Aging Expo at the Edwards Field House,” said Brad Johnson, Edwards Facilities Supervisor. “With a belief that everyone in our community deserves to be healthy and happy, we are actively exploring additional opportunities to expand our program offerings for older adults.”



Several organizations that can offer older adults ways to stay active and provide a peer network will be represented including Eagle County Healthy Aging, Vintage, Vail Club 50, Avon Rec and Caregiver Connections to name a few. Vail Health and Howard Head will present balance and fall prevention information.