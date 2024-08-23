Eagle County U.S. Rep. Neguse lauds the American dream in DNC speech

Two of Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress took the stage on the final night of the Democratic National Convention to throw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette, whose 2nd Congressional District includes Vail and most of Eagle County, spoke about the American dream and said Harris will work to improve affordability for college students and build the middle class.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that the American dream is dead,” Neguse said. “It is alive and well, and it will grow even stronger with Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Centennial also spoke.

Thursday marked the final day of the DNC, which meets every four years to nominate candidates for president and vice president, adopt a party platform, and celebrate and network. Harris was already officially nominated through a virtual roll call earlier this month, but the convention still held a ceremonial roll call Tuesday night. The event took place at the United Center in Chicago.

Harris accepted the presidential nomination in a keynote address Thursday.

Neguse told the crowd how his parents immigrated to the U.S. from “a place torn apart by war,” and said it’s thanks to their hard work that he stood on stage at the DNC as assistant Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“They worked hard every day, made tremendous sacrifices and taught me to never take for granted the educational opportunities that we have in this incredible country,” Neguse said.

Neguse’s parents came to the U.S. from Eritrea more than 40 years ago.

Neguse said Harris believes that college “can be a ticket to the middle class” and has fought to make college more affordable, and will continue to do so if she’s elected president.

“Vice President Harris delivered before, and she will do it again,” Neguse said. “As president, she will build a brighter future … a future where my 5-year-old daughter, Natalie, who is watching us back home in Colorado right now, a future where she can live her dreams.”

‘The leader of the unit jumps first’

Crow spoke about his time as a paratrooper and Army ranger, and explained how Project 2025 would be dangerous for the U.S. military and veterans. Project 2025, organized by The Heritage Foundation, is a blueprint to implement conservative policies across the federal government if former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, wins in November.

Crow, who walked on stage with a copy of Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership,” as did Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Wednesday night, said the project would “abandon our troops, abandon our veterans, our allies and our principles.”

“When we join the military, we raise our right hand and we take the oath,” Crow said. “We know that it comes with sacrifice, but we also know that it comes with a promise that America will have our back. Trump will break that promise.”

Crow said that under Project 2025, Trump would “abandon Ukraine” and other U.S. allies and fire national security professionals “and then replace them with MAGA loyalists,” and slash veterans benefits. He said service members deserve a commander in chief who will “have their back,” and “that leader is Kamala Harris.”

“As a paratrooper, we learn that the leader of the unit jumps first, and then the others follow,” Crow said. “Leaders always go first, but Trump — he would push your son or daughter out of the plane, and then abandon them when they come home.”

Other Coloradans at the convention include former Gov. Roy Romer, Attorney General Phil Weiser, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, and state Reps. Leslie Herod and Bob Marshall. The Colorado Democratic Party has 87 delegates at the DNC.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and X.