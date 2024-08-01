Eagle County Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out at four locations

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office recently issued the following press release on National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6:

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce our participation in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with events taking place simultaneously in Minturn, Edwards, Gypsum, and Basalt. This yearly campaign aims to bring the community and the police together to build stronger partnerships and create safer, more caring neighborhoods to live in.

Event Details:

Date: August 6, 2024

Time: 5-8 pm

Locations:

Minturn: ‘Little Beach Park’ (801 Cemetery Road)

Edwards: ‘Freedom Park’ (300 Miller Ranch Rd)

Gypsum: ‘Lundgren Theater’(789 Valley Rd)

Basalt: ‘River Park’(22864 Two Rivers Rd)

The evening promises fun for all ages with a variety of activities including:

Live Music: Enjoy performances from local bands and musicians.

Free Food & Refreshments: Savor a range of delicious food and drinks while supplies last.

Face Painting: Creative face painting for kids and the young at heart in Minturn and Gypsum.

Bouncy Castles: Let the little ones bounce to their heart’s content in Edwards and Gypsum.

Emergency Vehicle Displays: Get up close and personal with emergency vehicles and meet our dedicated first responders.

Partner Agencies: Engage with various local organizations and learn about the resources available in our community.

Helicopter Landings: Weather permitting, we will have helicopters landing at our Edwards and Gypsum locations.

We are thrilled to host National Night Out at multiple locations this year. This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents to meet their neighbors and local law enforcement deputies in a fun and relaxed environment. We look forward to strengthening our community bonds and working together to keep Eagle County safe.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a true sense of community. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of this national effort to promote community safety and unity.

We would like to thank the Town of Gypsum, Edwards Metro District, Town of Minturn, Basalt Police Department, Mountain Recreation, Mountain Beverage, Vail Valley Salvation Army, Swire Coca-Cola, Walking Mountains Science Center, and Costco. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our partners, agencies and non-profit organizations who dedicate their time and resources to engage with our community.