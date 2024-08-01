Eagle County Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out at four locations

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office recently issued the following press release on National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6:
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce our participation in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with events taking place simultaneously in Minturn, Edwards, Gypsum, and Basalt. This yearly campaign aims to bring the community and the police together to build stronger partnerships and create safer, more caring neighborhoods to live in.
Event Details:
Date: August 6, 2024
Time: 5-8 pm
Locations:
The evening promises fun for all ages with a variety of activities including:
We are thrilled to host National Night Out at multiple locations this year. This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents to meet their neighbors and local law enforcement deputies in a fun and relaxed environment. We look forward to strengthening our community bonds and working together to keep Eagle County safe.
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a true sense of community. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of this national effort to promote community safety and unity.
We would like to thank the Town of Gypsum, Edwards Metro District, Town of Minturn, Basalt Police Department, Mountain Recreation, Mountain Beverage, Vail Valley Salvation Army, Swire Coca-Cola, Walking Mountains Science Center, and Costco. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our partners, agencies and non-profit organizations who dedicate their time and resources to engage with our community.