Eagle County seeks naming rights partners for select fairground venues

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the hiring of Apex Marketing Group to sell the naming rights for the county’s Eagle County Fairgrounds complex:

Eagle County has hired Apex Marketing Group to conduct and execute the sales process for Naming Rights partnership agreements for county facilities on the Eagle County Fairgrounds complex. These include the exhibit hall, fairgrounds grandstands, and Eagle River Center, which have been approved to move forward with a Naming Rights partnership search.

The revenue generated from selling Naming Rights would help offset the deficit the county absorbs in running and maintaining some facilities. Jan Miller, Facilities Manager, estimates for example that the fairgrounds is operating at about a 25% cost recovery under current fee structures geared towards affordability and access over profit.



“Pursuing a Naming Rights partnership with the right individual or organization has long been something we’ve considered as a way to boost revenue,” said Miller. “Not everyone realizes this, but our beloved county facilities used for a diverse range of purposes by the community are not even cost-neutral, they actually operate at a loss. Instead of leaning so heavily on county funds, this option would allow facilities to generate independent revenue to offset cost. With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming every year, we know the right entity will benefit greatly from the exposure that comes with a Naming Rights partnership.”



Apex Marketing Group will assist the county in evaluating the value of the Naming Rights and the placement of the sponsors’ branding and logo, to include the fairgrounds entrances and on the venues themselves as well as signs throughout the complex. The eventual Naming partners would receive millions of marketing and advertising impressions throughout the year. The relationships will provide the opportunity for partners to go beyond traditional media marketing.



Additional information on the naming rights opportunity is available upon request. Please contact Eric Smallwood, President of Apex Marketing Group (810) 300-4834, or via email esmallwood@apexmarketinggroup.net.





About the Eagle County Fairgrounds



The Eagle County Fairgrounds, located in Eagle, Colorado is situated one mile off the I-70 exit in the central mountains of Colorado. With over 100,000 visitors annually, it is home to the popular annual Eagle County Fair and Rodeo and host site to the national winter outdoor show experience, Ice Castles. The Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo, held every July, was nominated in 2024 for PRCA national recognition as the top 5 out of 600 medium rodeos in the nation. The grounds are nestled alongside the beautiful Eagle River on 147 acres, providing a true mountain town experience for a variety of events.



Several venues are available for rental for private celebrations, exhibits, trade shows, concerts, holiday fairs, community events and equine clinics and shows.The rentals available include: