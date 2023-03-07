Eagle County School District Superintendent Qualman on death of Battle Mountain student

Eagle County School District Superintendent Philip Qualman on Monday issued the following letter to families and staff:

Dear Families and Staff of Eagle County School District,

As we return to school this week after the BMHS student fatality over the break, we do so with heavy hearts. Educators care deeply for their students and when their hearts are hurting it is felt throughout a school, a district, and an entire community.

Classes will continue as normal throughout the district as those affected by these events work through their grieving process. With our community partners, we will continue to provide additional resources as needed for as long as needed and support our students, staff and community the best we can. If a student is in greater need, schools will reach out to families to assist in coordinating care.

When we lose someone by suicide, we often question if there were signs we missed or if there was something we could have done. It hurts deeply to think about how much the person must have been suffering inside. Grief also doesn’t know how to tell time; we all grieve differently and for different timeframes. This is all natural and ok.

Secondary trauma and grief can affect people in a variety of ways. Please reach out to the 24/7 Hope Center crisis line (970) 306-4673 (HOPE) if you or anyone you know is experiencing any strong feelings or stress related to this event or any other situation.

Resources available online: Mental Health & Community Resources – Eagle County School District

Your Hope Center: Your Hope Center connects individuals in need to immediate clinical support to promote stability, resiliency, and hope.

I Matter – Six free online therapy sessions for older youth

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health: A list of mental health services and providers through Vail Health

Olivia’s Fund: Olivia’s Fund provides up to six free therapy sessions per year for anyone who lives or works in Eagle County and demonstrates a basic financial need.

Mountain Strong: Mountain Strong is an Employee Assistance Program and Community Scholarship (Oliva’s Fund) platform that connects those in need of therapy services with licensed behavioral health providers.

Speak Up, Reach Out: Whether you’re feeling depressed, worried about a loved one, or missing someone who meant the world to you, help is just a click or call away. Colorado Crisis Services (844) 493-8255

We want to let you know that we are here to support your children today and every day. Remember, It is ok to not be ok, but we will work through this healing process together.

Philip Qualman

Superintendent

Eagle County School District

Estimadas familias y personal del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle:

A medida que regresamos a la escuela esta semana después de la muerte de un estudiante de la Preparatoria Battle Mountain durante las vacaciones, lo hacemos con corazones sentidos. Las y los educadores se interesan mucho por sus estudiantes y cuando sus corazones tienen dolor, se siente en toda la escuela, el distrito escolar y la comunidad.

Las clases se impartirán con normalidad en todo el distrito escolar mientras los que han sido afectados por estos eventos guardan luto. Junto con nuestros socios en la comunidad, continuaremos brindando recursos adicionales según se requieran y durante el tiempo que sea necesario para apoyar a nuestros estudiantes, personal y comunidad lo mejor que podamos. Si algún estudiante tiene una mayor necesidad, las escuelas se comunicarán con las familias para apoyarles coordinando esta ayuda.

Cuando perdemos a alguien por suicidio, a menudo nos preguntamos si hubo señales que no captamos o si había algo más que pudimos hacer. Duele pensar cuánto sufrimiento esa persona pudo haber tenido dentro de sí. El duelo tampoco conoce el tiempo; todos guardamos luto de forma diferente y en distintos períodos de tiempo. Esto es natural y está bien.

El trauma y la aflicción secundarios pueden afectar a las personas de diversas maneras. Por favor comuníquese con la línea de crisis disponible las 24 horas del Hope Center al (970) 306-4673 (HOPE) si usted o alguien que conoce está experimentando sentimientos fuertes, o estrés relacionado con este evento o cualquier otra situación.

Recursos disponibles en línea: Recursos comunitarios y de salud mental – Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle

Your Hope Center: Your Hope Center conecta a las personas que necesitan un apoyo clínico inmediato para fomentar la estabilidad, resiliencia y esperanza.

I Matter – Seis sesiones gratuitas de terapia en línea para jóvenes mayores

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health: Una lista de servicios y doctores de salud mental a través de Vail Health

Olivia’s Fund: El Fondo de Olivia ofrece hasta seis sesiones de terapia gratuitas por año para cualquier persona que viva o trabaje en el condado de Eagle y demuestre cualquier necesidad financiera

Mountain Strong: Mountain Strong es una plataforma con Programa de Asistencia al Empleado y Becas Comunitarias (Fondo de Oliva) que conecta a aquellos que necesitan servicios de terapia con proveedores de salud conductual autorizados

Speak Up, Reach Out: Ya sea que se sienta deprimido, preocupado por un ser querido o extrañe a alguien que significó el mundo para usted, la ayuda está a solo un clic o una llamada de distancia. Servicios de Crisis de Colorado (844) 493-8255.

Queremos que sepan que estamos aquí para apoyar a nuestra juventud hoy y todos los días. Recuerden que está bien no estar bien. Sobrellevaremos esto juntos, hasta sanar.

Philip Qualman

Superintendente

Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle