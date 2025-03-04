Eagle County Regional Airport reports record year for passenger enplanements

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) celebrating a record-breaking year for passenger enplanements in 2024:

Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) is celebrating a record-breaking year in passenger enplanements, reinforcing its role as a key transportation hub for Eagle County and beyond. In 2024, EGE experienced its highest-ever number of enplanements with 289,867 passengers, reflecting the airport’s growing importance for residents and visitors traveling to Eagle County and surrounding mountain communities.



A major factor in this growth was the addition of low-cost carriers Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines, which introduced new routes this winter. These new airline partners and strong Q1 growth have contributed to record-breaking enplanements. By offering more affordable travel options, these new airline partners will make it easier for visitors and locals to fly in and out of EGE.



In addition to welcoming new carriers, EGE continues strengthening its longstanding partnerships with American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. These key airline partners have played a vital role in the airport’s sustained growth by expanding seasonal and year-round service, enhancing connectivity to major domestic and international destinations, and increasing capacity to meet rising passenger demand.



As part of this commitment, United Airlines will continue its summer service to Houston (IAH) and Chicago (ORD), ensuring seamless access to and from key markets during the peak summer travel season. This extended summer service is a direct response to strong demand at EGE.



These milestones come as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently released its 2025 Economic Impact Study, highlighting the significant economic contributions of EGE. According to the study, EGE generates:

$783.4 million in total business revenues

4,404 jobs supported by airport activity

$269.3 million in annual payroll

These figures underscore EGE’s vital role in supporting tourism, travel, and local employment. The airport’s continued growth is driven by expanded air service, increasing passenger demand, and its ability to provide seamless access to Eagle County and the surrounding communities.



“EGE’s record-breaking year and economic impact reaffirm the airport’s critical role in driving economic growth,” said Director of Aviation at Eagle County Regional Airport, David Reid. “We are proud to serve as a gateway to the Rocky Mountains and remain committed to enhancing the travel experience while supporting the local economy. Expanding year-round air service is a key priority in alignment with Eagle County’s strategic plan, and we will continue working with our airline partners to grow connectivity and provide more travel options for residents and visitors alike.”



“The 2025 Colorado Aviation Economic Impact Study reaffirms that Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) is a gateway to world-class recreation and a vital economic driver for Colorado. The airport’s contributions extend far beyond local benefits, strengthening Colorado’s aviation system and reinforcing its importance in national and international connectivity. As we continue to invest in the Colorado aviation system, EGE remains a critical asset for economic growth and mobility throughout the region,” said Colorado Division of Aeronautics Director David Ulane.



With a strong foundation and continued investment in infrastructure and air service development, EGE is well-positioned for future growth. The airport continues to work closely with airline partners, local businesses, and government stakeholders to ensure that it meets travelers’ needs and maintains its status as a leading regional airport in Colorado.



“The aeronautics industry in Colorado creates jobs, boosts economic growth, and contributes to the success of our agricultural and trade partnerships. International and domestic air travel in Colorado has contributed to aeronautical business retention within our state and opened up job opportunities that have fostered a skilled workforce here in Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis.



For more information on Eagle County Regional Airport, visit www.flyege.com, and for the 2025 CDOT Economic Impact Study, visit https://www.codot.gov/programs/aeronautics/studies-plans-reports/2020ceis.