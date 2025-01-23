Eagle County Regional Airport announces FAA air traffic control tower changes

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) experiencing “operational challenges related to the transition of its air traffic control tower (ATCT) management contract.”:

The Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) could experience operational challenges related to the transition of its air traffic control tower (ATCT) management contract. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it had awarded the EGE air traffic control tower management contract to Robinson Aviation, Inc. (RVA), effective February 1, 2025, replacing Serco, who has managed the tower for over a decade. The Eagle County Regional Airport has no authority over the control tower which is solely the responsibility of the FAA.



Airport officials advised that the transition could temporarily reduce staffing in the tower. If there are limited or no controllers staffed, Denver Center at Denver International Airport will manage EGE airspace, as it would for any airport without a control tower in Colorado. While this operation is entirely safe, airport officials anticipate potential delays across all operations. Denver Center will need to increase the spacing between aircraft on approach, which could cause a slowdown, particularly during peak travel periods.



“Despite the challenges posed by the transition of our ATCT management contract, I am confident that Eagle County Regional Airport will continue to operate safely and efficiently. The safety of our passengers and staff remains our top priority, and we are committed to working closely with the FAA, RVA, and our congressional representatives to ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to operations,” said EGE Aviation Director David Reid.